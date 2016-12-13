Copy Buffett Software Named #1 on Easy Trading Signals's Top Binary Options List

Trading software review site, Easy Trading Signals, announced its Top 3 List of binary options signal systems for 2016 based on extensive reviews and research.

(firmenpresse) - Strict qualifications were required for high placement on the Top Binary Options Signal Software List. The winning system is [Copy Buffett software](https://easytradingsignals.com/copy-buffett-software-best-or-busted/) and Easy Trading Signals evaluated multiple criteria in order to narrow the field to the best 3 for online traders in 2016. The full list of items along with the selection criteria can be found on the company website.



Among the highest ranked are:



#1 Copy Buffett Software ÂÂ Copy Buffett is a binary options trading signal service that is based on the trading style of Warren Buffett. It is not directly related to him at all, but it is an established fact that Buffet's trading style is very successful. This system provides visible trading signals that can be tracked and verified for accuracy. This makes it the top preferred system and winner of the Best 2016 Binary Options Software award.



#2 Copy Fibo Software ÂÂ The Copy Fibo system is a very interesting system that uses the Fibonacci sequence of numbers, also known as the Golden Ratio to produce accurate trading signals that utilizes this mysterious and powerful mathematical formula.



#3 Mike's AutoTrader ÂÂ This software has been around longer than any of the other two systems on the winning list, and although the other two systems have performed slightly better, Mike's AutoTrader comes with a secret weapon. It provides free access to a private Facebook group of over 10,000 dedicated traders and high-quality trading signals by professional traders that consistently outperform any algorithmic system.



When discussing the reasons for creating the list, Sam Schout, owner of Easy Trading Signals said,



"There are literally dozens of new trading systems and trading signal software that appear on the market every month. Keeping track of which of those are the best is a laborious and costly exercise that most people do not have the time for. That is why the Easy Trading Signals site was created, to make it easier for traders to pick the best systems suited to their trading style and strategy."





Online traders looking for the most up-to-date rankings for binary options signal systems can view the list at https://easytradingsignals.com/top-signal-services/. Companies who would like to be considered for the next list may contact Easy Trading Signals via their website, https://easytradingsignals.com.





