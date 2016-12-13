Winston Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Changes in Directors and Officers

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- Winston Gold Mining Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE: WGC) (CSE: WGC.CN) (OTCQB: WGMCF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 12, 2016, in Vancouver. At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation unanimously approved all resolutions put before them by management, including the election of directors, re-appointment of the auditor, continuation of the Corporation into British Columbia from Manitoba and the accompanying provisions, and the Corporation's 10% rolling stock option plan.

At the Meeting, the Corporation's shareholders re-elected Murray Nye, Max Polinsky, Darwin Ben Porterfield, and Allan Fabbro as directors of the Corporation. In addition, the shareholders elected Stanley Stewin as a director.

About Stanley Stewin

Mr. Stewin is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba (2007 to present) and obtained a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) - University of Manitoba. Mr. Stewin has over 20 years' experience in the agricultural industry. Mr. Stewin is currently Head of Audits at the Canadian Grain Commission located in Winnipeg, Manitoba (from 2007 to present) and is managing a staff of five professionals. Mr. Stewin was previously Head of Country Operation Eastern Region at Agricore United, Winnipeg Manitoba (from 1985 to 2007), an agricultural business with a grain handle in excess of 11 million Metric tons and with Crop Production Sales in excess of $900 million. Mr. Stewin has extensive experience in restructuring and re-organizing departments/organizations involving business analysis, developing business plans, leading negotiations and community consultations.

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ronan Sabo-Walsh as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sabo-Walsh's appointment is effective immediately. He replaces Mr. Max Polinsky, who has acted as the Corporation's Chief Financial Officer since September 29, 2014. Mr. Polinsky will retain his status as the President and a director of the Corporation.

About Ronan Sabo-Walsh

Mr. Sabo-Walsh holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance from the University of British Columbia and has over 5 years' experience in corporate finance. He has been employed by V Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd., a full-service merchant bank providing ongoing financial and back-office support to public companies, since 2011 and currently holds the title of Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance. Mr. Sabo-Walsh is also the VP, Finance of Novo Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Sabo-Walsh has extensive experience with public listings, merger transactions, and public company management.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired two under-explored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunities, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, and the Gold Ridge project, near Willcox, Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Winston Gold

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts:



Winston Gold

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

(204) 989-2434

PressRelease by

Winston Gold Mining Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 03:56

Language: English

News-ID 512352

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Winston Gold Mining Corp.

Stadt: WINNIPEG, MANITOBA





Number of hits: 87



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease