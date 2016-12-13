Exciting New Chiropractor, Dr Verma, Joins Rose Wellness Center

Do you suffer from a stiff back or joint issues? Youre not alone. Chronic pain is endemic and is something that currently affects millions of people.

If you're currently suffering from chronic pain, you could be in luck. Dr Vishal Verma, a chiropractor in Northern Virginia , has begun work at Rose Wellness Center. Hes an expert in all things aches and pain related, and has a wealth of experience under his belt.



Specializations



Dr Verma specializes in functional chiropractic care. He provides treatments such as soft tissue therapy, rehabilitation, physical therapy, cold laser therapy, biomechanical evaluation and pain management. His goal is to drill down to the underlying causes of pain and find ways to sort them out, rather than just focus on the symptoms. His therapies are specifically tailored toward the needs of each individual patient.



Dr. Verma emphasises the importance of gentle treatments. Theres a general sense that chiropractic care involves sudden, rough corrective movements that are painful. Dr. Verma is keen to change this notion emphasizing that he does not try to solve every issue in his patients with "chiropractic adjustment." Instead, as a chiropractor who has always worked alongside other physicians, he understands that the body can be coaxed into recovery in many different ways. Hes often found that gentle manual adjustments can help relax muscles, improve nerve flow and optimise circulation.



Educating Patients



Treatment, according to Dr Verma, shouldnt be confined to sessions with the chiropractor. Rather, patients should be given the tools to manage their own conditions during the course of their daily lives. As a result, much of his approach, and that of Rose Wellness Center, is to educate patients on how to better look after themselves and manage their conditions. This is where functional chiropractic care differs from standard chiropractic care. Theres an emphasis on providing a detailed and comprehensive treatment regimen that goes well beyond just the physical sessions. It is, in a sense, a holistic approach.





What To Expect From Your First Visit



One of the main challenges of any chiropractor is accurately identifying the source of a patients pain. Each patient undergoes a full physical examination on their first visit to Rose Wellness Center. Dr Verma looks for any evidence of joint or muscular imbalance that could be leading to the patients reported issues. The next step is to verify whether or not the patient is actually a candidate for chiropractic care, or whether something else is causing symptoms.



Patients seem impressed with Dr Vermas work. He has been described as helpful and knowledgeable, but most important of all, he listens to his patients and sorts out their problems.



You can find out more about Dr Vermas medical background and training on the Rose Wellness website.



