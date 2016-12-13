North American Beard Alliances Launches Online Platform for Beard Enthusiasts

The North American Beard Alliance launched its blog and website today, offering an exclusive platform and online community for men who want to grow longer, fuller and more healthy beards.

(firmenpresse) - Minneapolis, Minnesota - The North American Beard Alliance launched its blog and website today, offering an exclusive platform and online community for men who want to grow longer, fuller and more healthy beards. The features reviews of beard-related products, articles about growing and maintaining ones beard as well as instructive videos by hair styling professionals.



A beard is like a plant. You can enable it to grow and become fuller with some basic care and grooming, said Pat Mueller, founder of the site and its Chief Beard Grower. He added, Follow what we say on the site  that is, if you want to grow a beard you can be proud of and one that women everywhere will swoon over.



The North American Beard Alliance offers beard enthusiasts the best insights and tips from writers, bloggers and beard experts. In-depth product reviews explain what products are right for different kinds of beards, hair and skin types. The site also offers a video, How to Trim Your Beard, presented by Joey Tasca of Freemans Sporting Club Barber Shop. The video explains how to keep a beard neat and trim even while growing it out.



Mueller has been involved in the mens fashion and hair care industries for many years. A veteran writer, he offers the beard audience a wealth of knowledge about beard products through reviews, step-by-step how to guides and so forth. With all of the beard related products being sold online and in stores, how do you know which products are right for you? Mueller asked. There are a variety of creams, lotions, pomades and conditioners to choose from. Let us recommend the products weve tested to ensure it is the best possible product you can buy.



For more information, visit http://www.northamericanbeardalliance.com/



