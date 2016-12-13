Egogo Has Offered Advanced Gadgets with Quality Firmware for Sale

Egogo has offered advanced mobile devices produced by the Chinese manufacturers for sale.

(firmenpresse) - Egogo has offered advanced mobile devices produced by the Chinese manufacturers for sale. These products feature high quality and come with trendy features and availability of options that make them stand out from the crowd.



Egogo is a popular and trusted online store, which offers high quality Chinese mobile devices that are in demand with their customers nowadays. The shop has been in business for over 5 years already and managed to win the loyalty of their customers during this time. This is what they tell about their activity and the products they currently offer for sale: We realize the growing need of the Ukrainian users for high quality mobile devices that come with Ukrainian firmware. To meet your preferences, we choose only the best and the most reliable smartphones and tablets. Having bought them from us, you wont regret the choice and will be satisfied with the result.



The online store employs only qualified staff ready to provide any kind of assistance customers may need out of a sudden. They personally check all mobile devices prior to sending them to the customers to make sure they are in perfect working condition. Almost each smartphone and tablet comes with great local-based Ukrainian firmware, which is devoid of the unnecessary Chinese applications, programs and text, which is not translated from English into Russian. The online store specialists select only high quality firmware to offer well-optimized and functional devices. This is what distinguishes them from the majority of their competitors.



To meet the requirements and needs of customers, the website offers reliable technical support that is available online 24/7. This is where Egogo clients can get qualified and on time assistance to find answers to all the questions they might have. The online store has a rich catalogue of mobile devices that are adapted well to meet Ukrainian mobile network requirements. The gadgets are manufactured by the leading Chinese brands, such as Lenovo, Meizu, Xiaomi, Zte, Oukitel, Doogee, Umi, Asus and more. These are reliable smartphones that offer modern options and come with great firmware. They are also affordable, which is a benefit in itself. If there are any problems with the gadgets customers have purchased at Egogo, they can be fixed in the service center of the online store.





About the Company:



Contact Info:

Address: Krivoj Rog, Ukraine

Tel.: +380980916626 / +380954447293

E-mail: support(at)egogo.in.ua

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Egogo_Ukraine

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/116506139225204068856/posts

Website: http://egogo.in.ua/





