Seller Seeks to Dominate Market with All-In-One Bag

A seller of reusable shopping bags is taking his educational efforts one step farther with his latest product offering.
(firmenpresse) - Reusable bags have been in the news quite a bit lately as the negative effects of disposable plastic bags have come into the consciousness of most consumers. But one seller is taking the fight a step further and declaring that he wants to dominate the marketplace with his special bag.
ÂÂItÂÂs always been our mission to educate the public about the benefits of using reusable shopping bags,ÂÂ he says. ÂÂBut now weÂÂre taking our educational efforts one step further and introducing the all-in-one bag, which will help the environment in so many different ways.ÂÂ
HeÂÂs talking about The Everything Bag, which can be used as a shopping bag, backpack, tote bag, book bag, [overnight bag](https://www.amazon.com/Shopping-Bag-Backpack-Overnight-Foldable/dp/B01N41JGCB/ref=sr_1_9?s=apparel&ie=UTF8&qid=1480989037&sr=8-9&keywords=everything+all-in-1+backpack), or laundry bag. ÂÂWeÂÂre extremely excited about this bag because we believe it will drastically reduce the plastic waste thatÂÂs overtaking our world,ÂÂ he says. ÂÂIf people have one eco-friendly bag that can be used for a variety of purposes, it will seriously help reduce the environmental footprint of its users.ÂÂ
What makes the bag unique is that it scrunches down on itself, making it not only a handy bag for multiple purposes, but it also reduces the need for the extra storage space typically required for multiple bags.
ÂÂWe believe the world is waking up to the need to reduce the amount of plastic being thrown away every day. And most experts agree that a reusable shopping bag is the perfect solution. ThatÂÂs why we want to get the word out about [The Everything Bag.](https://www.amazon.com/Shopping-Bag-Backpack-Overnight-Foldable/dp/B01N41JGCB/ref=sr_1_9?s=apparel&ie=UTF8&qid=1480989037&sr=8-9&keywords=everything+all-in-1+backpack) ItÂÂs a reusable shopping bag and so much more.ÂÂ
About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make peopleÂÂs lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldnÂÂt cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime
More information:
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGBJ09E?psc=1
MJH Innovations
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGBJ09E?psc=1
(805) 534-9800
Date: 12/13/2016 - 08:05
Language: English
News-ID 512365
Character count: 2385
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: MJH Innovations
Ansprechpartner: Matthew Hesser
Stadt: Denver, CO
Telefon: (805) 534-9800
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 12/12/2016
Number of hits: 80
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.868
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|285
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.