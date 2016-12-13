Seller Seeks to Dominate Market with All-In-One Bag

A seller of reusable shopping bags is taking his educational efforts one step farther with his latest product offering.

(firmenpresse) - Reusable bags have been in the news quite a bit lately as the negative effects of disposable plastic bags have come into the consciousness of most consumers. But one seller is taking the fight a step further and declaring that he wants to dominate the marketplace with his special bag.



ÂÂItÂÂs always been our mission to educate the public about the benefits of using reusable shopping bags,ÂÂ he says. ÂÂBut now weÂÂre taking our educational efforts one step further and introducing the all-in-one bag, which will help the environment in so many different ways.ÂÂ



HeÂÂs talking about The Everything Bag, which can be used as a shopping bag, backpack, tote bag, book bag, [overnight bag](https://www.amazon.com/Shopping-Bag-Backpack-Overnight-Foldable/dp/B01N41JGCB/ref=sr_1_9?s=apparel&ie=UTF8&qid=1480989037&sr=8-9&keywords=everything+all-in-1+backpack), or laundry bag. ÂÂWeÂÂre extremely excited about this bag because we believe it will drastically reduce the plastic waste thatÂÂs overtaking our world,ÂÂ he says. ÂÂIf people have one eco-friendly bag that can be used for a variety of purposes, it will seriously help reduce the environmental footprint of its users.ÂÂ



What makes the bag unique is that it scrunches down on itself, making it not only a handy bag for multiple purposes, but it also reduces the need for the extra storage space typically required for multiple bags.



ÂÂWe believe the world is waking up to the need to reduce the amount of plastic being thrown away every day. And most experts agree that a reusable shopping bag is the perfect solution. ThatÂÂs why we want to get the word out about [The Everything Bag.](https://www.amazon.com/Shopping-Bag-Backpack-Overnight-Foldable/dp/B01N41JGCB/ref=sr_1_9?s=apparel&ie=UTF8&qid=1480989037&sr=8-9&keywords=everything+all-in-1+backpack) ItÂÂs a reusable shopping bag and so much more.ÂÂ

About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make peopleÂÂs lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldnÂÂt cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime





