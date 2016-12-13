Patient Temperature Management Market Analysis Concerned with the United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia Forecasted till 2021

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 12, 2016: Market Research Hub has added a new report titled Patient Temperature Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021, to its offerings. The report studies the global market by focusing on several key regions including the United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This study also outlines the emerging market trends that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.



The patient temperature management systems are the medical devices used to regulate patient temperature i.e. to maintain normothermia. These solutions are used for critically ill patients during surgical procedures. Normothermia is defined as a bodys core temperature of 36°C to 38°C. As we know, Fahrenheit, Kelvin and Celsius are three temperature measurement units used to measure patient body temperature in which thermometer is the most common equipment. But now, instead of normal thermometers, electronic thermometers are commonly used as temperature measurement devices. Nursing staff, paramedical staff, surgeons & anesthesiologists are some of the common users for temperature management equipment.

Moving further, the market segmentation has been presented. The market has been segmented on the basis of types, applications and regions. Geographically, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe due to the rising prevalence of cardiac and central nervous system disorders. Also in North America, US holds the largest share in the patient temperature management market. Moreover, Asia is also expected to lead the market in coming years; this is due to the growing adoption of temperature management solutions and government initiatives for better health care facilities.



The rise in number of healthcare organizations are now setting up standards or guidelines for the use of temperature management systems in maintaining normothemia during neurological and cardiac surgeries is likely to accelerate the progress of the market. Other factors such as growing aging population, rising awareness about better health care and demand for highly advanced body temperature equipment are also driving the growth of market.





Some of the key vendors mentioned in the report are- 3M healthcare, Augustine, C. R. Bard, Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ), Ecolab, Enthermics, Charter Kontron, GE Healthcare, Geratherm Medical, Healthcare 21, Medtronic, Mennen Medical, Inditherm, Moeck und Moeck, Pintler Medical, Smiths Medical, Stryker, The 37Company, Welkins and ZOLL Medical. All of these companies are explained along with revenue from (2011 to 2016), products, solutions and recent developments. The report states that 3M Healthcare is currently the leading company which has a strong geographical presence in 70 countries across North America, APAC, Europe, EMEA, and Latin America. This company mostly focuses on the development of new products to accelerate its organic growth.







