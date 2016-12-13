(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Curetis Acquires Real-Time qPCR Platform from Carpegen and Systec
- Gyronimo Platform offers rapid, quantitative cartridge-based sample-to-answer
molecular diagnostic testing
- Gyronimo to be fully integrated into Unyvero Platform and suite of products
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, December 13, 2016 -
Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a
developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced the
acquisition of the real-time qPCR-based Gyronimo Platform from Carpegen GmbH and
Systec GmbH, joint owners of the platform.
The transaction allows Curetis to transform Unyvero into a uniquely broad
platform offering with capabilities ranging from rapid 1 hour testing for 10+
diagnostic targets to highly multiplexed syndromic testing panels delivering
results for over 100 diagnostic targets in 4 to 5 hours. Integrating Gyronimo
into the Unyvero Platform for infectious disease testing will also allow Curetis
to significantly expand its product portfolio into novel application in areas
such as infection control, viral testing and CNS infections, as well as
applications for immunocompromised patients.
Under the terms of the agreement, Curetis is acquiring all Gyronimo Platform
assets, including fully functional prototype systems and the entire intellectual
property portfolio comprised of several patent families pending and a key patent
granted in the U.S., Canada and China already, and allowed in Europe. Curetis
will also obtain exclusive Gyronimo know-how and a non-exclusive license to
background intellectual property and know-how. Curetis will be granted exclusive
worldwide rights to the platform, including the right to sublicense, partner or
sell it, with an exemption for Carpegen and Systec in dental testing as well as
in environmental and food safety testing.
Curetis will make a one-time upfront payment of EUR 5.0 million in cash. In
addition, Carpegen and Systec are eligible for two discrete, one-time milestone
payments upon platform and first cartridge CE marking and FDA clearance,
respectively, totaling up to EUR 2.5 million. There will also be the potential
for a royalty-based earn-out at an industry-typical mid-single digit percentage
rate, up to a maximum of EUR 9 million.
Gyronimo offers rapid time to result (potentially as fast as 60 minutes),
qualitative and, where needed, quantitative real-time PCR testing in a cartridge
format that can provide up to 10 parallel multiplex qPCR reactions from one
sample. As such, it lends itself to medium multiplexing applications ranging
from 10 to 30 diagnostic targets. Curetis intends to fully and seamlessly
integrate the Gyronimo Platform into its Unyvero Platform suite of products with
respect to system architecture, design, software and handling. In particular,
the new Unyvero Module will leverage the unique capabilities of the Unyvero
Cockpit and Lysator for seamless workflow integration and flexible handling of
very challenging and diverse native patient samples. In addition, all-in-one
stand-alone modules are envisaged for certain future applications.
Curetis will take over functional prototype instruments and cartridges, and will
complete the IVD development and industrialization as well as OEM manufacturing
of systems and cartridge production. The Company expects completion of
development and CE IVD marking not before late 2018. COGS of the Gyronimo
cartridges are expected to be considerably lower than those for Unyvero
Cartridges and other MDx multiplexing systems, opening up attractive commercial
opportunities in the medium multiplexing infectious disease testing market
segment.
"We are truly excited about the transaction which offers us an excellent
opportunity to accelerate the growth and development of our Unyvero Platform
with complementary and greatly expanding characteristics," said Dr. Oliver
Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "Gyronimo's advanced product development stage, its
speed, quantitation ability, low cost of goods and mid-range multiplexing
features are unique. It is therefore a natural next step in the development of
our Unyvero Platform and we do not intend to develop it as a separate system,
but rather as an integral and modular part of our overall Unyvero Solution. It
expands and provides our product portfolio with a remarkable competitive edge,
i.e. an unmatched diagnostic bandwidth ideally suited for any particular
clinical application from as few as 5 or 10, via 20 to 30, and up to over 100
markers. We believe that the platform will allow us to address additional
infectious disease indications in hospitals. It will significantly expand our
market opportunity and provide us with the opportunity to double our peak sales
potential in the long run."
"With Curetis, we have found the ideal partner to take the Gyronimo Platform
through the final stages of product development, industrialization,
manufacturing and scale-up as well as global commercialization," said Dr. Antje
Rötger, CEO of Carpegen GmbH. "We will benefit substantially from the ultimate
commercial success of the platform and we have retained certain areas that are
of direct commercial interest to us, such as dental testing and environmental
and food safety testing. To this end, we have agreed that we may discuss a
possible OEM partnership with Curetis at a future point in time to obtain
Gyronimo instruments and cartridges for our own commercial purposes. We are
excited to be working closely with Curetis on the smooth transfer of all assets
and know-how in the coming months."
"We have developed the Gyronimo Platform from the first idea to its current
stage as a fully functional and working prototype in a multi-year, close R&D
collaboration and partnership with Carpegen," said Klaus-Gerd Schoeler, CTO of
Systec GmbH. "Our teams are joint inventors of several core patents. We believe
that putting the platform into the hands of a more mature, fully integrated IVD
company such as Curetis offers us a faster and ultimately more successful and
rewarding path to fully develop, leverage and commercialize the asset. We look
forward to working closely with the Curetis team in the coming months as we hand
over all system development projects."
At present, Curetis is marketing its Unyvero System and three application
cartridges for pneumonia, implant and tissue infections, bacteremia and the
company has a fourth Application Cartridge for intra-abdominal infections in
late stages of development. Curetis' broad development pipeline of additional
application cartridges further features applications to test for sepsis host
response, urinary tract infections, cardiology-related infections and an
extended panel for respiratory tract infections.
About Curetis
Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the
development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products
for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis
enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection
in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with
other techniques.
To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and
Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.
Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up
to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,
Germany. Curetis has signed collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and
Cempra Inc. as well as several international distribution agreements covering
many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.
