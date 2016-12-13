Curetis to host Conference Call and Webcast on EIB Debt Financing Facility and Gyronimo Asset Acquisition

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Holzgerlingen, Germany, December 13, 2016 --

Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a

developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it

will host a public conference call and webcast on December 13, 2016, at 03:00 pm

CET / 09:00 am EST to present details on the debt financing facility agreement

with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and its asset acquisition agreement with

Carpegen GmbH and Systec GmbH announced earlier today.



The conference call will be supplemented by a presentation, which can be

accessed during the call at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/background-

information.html. The live webcast and a replay will be available at

http://curetis131216-live.audio-webcast.com through the participants' passcode

curetis1216



To access the call, please dial one of the following numbers using the passcode

93120684#



Germany: +49 692 222 290 43



UK: +44 203 009 2452



US: +1 855 402 7766



For further international dial-in numbers, please open the following link:

http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International Access Numbers_

UKFELBRI1_SU7.pdf







Disclaimer

CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to

investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not

constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product



based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the

United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance

characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future

point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.





###





About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the

development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products

for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis

enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection

in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with

other techniques.



To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and

Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.

Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up

to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,

Germany. Curetis has signed collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and

Cempra Inc. as well as several international distribution agreements covering

many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.





For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.





Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities

and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any

investment decision in Curetis.



The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.

However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the

correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does

not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information

contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future

events or for other reasons.



This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,

"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified

by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",

"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",

and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its

strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and

uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements

are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ

materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements, except as may be required by law.





Contact details



Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info((at))akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth(at)theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012







20161213_Curetis_PR_EN_Conference Call:

http://hugin.info/171382/R/2064406/774906.pdf



Curetis_Logo:

http://hugin.info/171382/R/2064406/774905.jpg







