(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Curetis /
Curetis to host Conference Call and Webcast on EIB Debt Financing Facility and
Gyronimo Asset Acquisition
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Curetis to host Conference Call and Webcast on EIB Debt Financing Facility and
Gyronimo Asset Acquisition
Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Holzgerlingen, Germany, December 13, 2016 --
Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a
developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it
will host a public conference call and webcast on December 13, 2016, at 03:00 pm
CET / 09:00 am EST to present details on the debt financing facility agreement
with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and its asset acquisition agreement with
Carpegen GmbH and Systec GmbH announced earlier today.
The conference call will be supplemented by a presentation, which can be
accessed during the call at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/background-
information.html. The live webcast and a replay will be available at
http://curetis131216-live.audio-webcast.com through the participants' passcode
curetis1216
To access the call, please dial one of the following numbers using the passcode
93120684#
Germany: +49 692 222 290 43
UK: +44 203 009 2452
US: +1 855 402 7766
For further international dial-in numbers, please open the following link:
http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International Access Numbers_
UKFELBRI1_SU7.pdf
Disclaimer
CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to
investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not
constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product
based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the
United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance
characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future
point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.
###
About Curetis
Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the
development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products
for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis
enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection
in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with
other techniques.
To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and
Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.
Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up
to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,
Germany. Curetis has signed collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and
Cempra Inc. as well as several international distribution agreements covering
many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.
Legal Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities
and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any
investment decision in Curetis.
The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.
However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the
correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does
not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information
contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future
events or for other reasons.
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified
by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",
"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",
and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its
strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking
statements, except as may be required by law.
Contact details
Curetis
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com
International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info((at))akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68
U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries
The Ruth Group
Lee Roth
lroth(at)theruthgroup.com
Tel. +1 646 536 7012
20161213_Curetis_PR_EN_Conference Call:
http://hugin.info/171382/R/2064406/774906.pdf
Curetis_Logo:
http://hugin.info/171382/R/2064406/774905.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Curetis via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.curetis.com/
Date: 12/13/2016 - 07:38
Language: English
News-ID 512373
Character count: 6451
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Curetis
Stadt: Holzgerlingen
Number of hits: 76
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.868
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|281
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.