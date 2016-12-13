(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, December 13, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, is supplying its LinqUS On-Demand Connectivity (ODC)
Subscription Management solution and the GSMA compliant Embedded SIMs (eSIMs) to
China Mobile. The operator is the world's largest telecom carrier with over 845
Million subscribers[1] , and the solution will enable secure connectivity for
connected cars. As a result, with China Mobile network, a new subscription
profile can be securely provisioned in any cars equipped with embedded SIM and
end users will enjoy "in-car "connected services throughout the lifecycle of
the car, such as infotainment, navigation support, safety or vehicle diagnostic.
The connected car market is projected to be worth US$130 billion by 2021[2]. In
the meantime, buyers are increasingly looking at value-added services as an
important criterion when choosing a new ride, and fuss-free and high-quality
connectivity will be an area of interest in years to come. Case in point, data
from a 2015 McKinsey survey suggest that 60% of Chinese car owners would switch
to another brand if they feel a competitor could offer better connectivity.
China sold 24.6 million cars in 2015, and became the largest car market in the
world. In such a competitive climate, automotive makers will have to innovate in
all aspects in order to distinguish themselves from the rest.
Internet of Things is one of the most important growth drivers as China Mobile
transforms from being a mobile network operator to becoming a digital service
provider. The promise of IoT is immense.
"Today, Gemalto has deployed more than 20 On-Demand Connectivity solutions, and
has executed at least 300 over-the-air (OTA) deployments around the globe. We
also have the largest portfolio of M2M and IoT solutions and services, including
eSIM, which are compliant with the latest GSMA specifications," said Suzanne
Tong-Li, President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto. "With such rich experience
and expertise, we believe we are in a sweet spot to help operators like China
Mobile make a successful leap to IoT."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
[1] Source: JRJ.com
[2] Source: Straits Time
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.