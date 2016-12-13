China Mobile enters the connected car market with Gemalto's remote subscription management solution

Amsterdam, December 13, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, is supplying its LinqUS On-Demand Connectivity (ODC)

Subscription Management solution and the GSMA compliant Embedded SIMs (eSIMs) to

China Mobile. The operator is the world's largest telecom carrier with over 845

Million subscribers[1] , and the solution will enable secure connectivity for

connected cars. As a result, with China Mobile network, a new subscription

profile can be securely provisioned in any cars equipped with embedded SIM and

end users will enjoy "in-car "connected services throughout the lifecycle of

the car, such as infotainment, navigation support, safety or vehicle diagnostic.



The connected car market is projected to be worth US$130 billion by 2021[2]. In

the meantime, buyers are increasingly looking at value-added services as an

important criterion when choosing a new ride, and fuss-free and high-quality

connectivity will be an area of interest in years to come. Case in point, data

from a 2015 McKinsey survey suggest that 60% of Chinese car owners would switch

to another brand if they feel a competitor could offer better connectivity.

China sold 24.6 million cars in 2015, and became the largest car market in the

world. In such a competitive climate, automotive makers will have to innovate in

all aspects in order to distinguish themselves from the rest.



Internet of Things is one of the most important growth drivers as China Mobile

transforms from being a mobile network operator to becoming a digital service

provider. The promise of IoT is immense.



"Today, Gemalto has deployed more than 20 On-Demand Connectivity solutions, and

has executed at least 300 over-the-air (OTA) deployments around the globe. We

also have the largest portfolio of M2M and IoT solutions and services, including



eSIM, which are compliant with the latest GSMA specifications," said Suzanne

Tong-Li, President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto. "With such rich experience

and expertise, we believe we are in a sweet spot to help operators like China

Mobile make a successful leap to IoT."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



