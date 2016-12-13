Targovax to present at DNB healthcare conference

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Oslo, Norway, 13 December 2016: Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE:
TRVX), a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies
to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors, announces that members
of its senior management will present a corporate overview at the following
conference:
DNB Nordic Healthcare conference
Date: 15 December 2016
Participants: Øystein Soug (CEO) and Magnus Jäderberg (CMO)
Presentation time: 09:30 CET
Venue: DNB, Oslo
The presentation will be available to download at www.targovax.com following
this event.
For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli(at)targovax.com
Media and IR enquires:
Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)
Phone: +47 995 13 891
Email: stiff(at)crux.no
Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44 20 3727 1000
Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com
About Targovax
Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer
Targovax is a clinical stage company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology
therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors. Immuno-
oncology is currently one of the fastest growing therapeutic fields in medicine.
The Company's development pipeline has arisen from two novel proprietary
platforms:
The first platform, ONCOS, uses oncolytic viruses, an emerging class of
biological therapy. ONCOS exclusively uses an adenovirus that has been
engineered to be a tumor-targeted immune activator. The platform has the
potential to generate therapies with superior efficacy and safety compared to
the first approved oncolytic virus therapy, Imlygic, recently launched by Amgen.
We expect proof of concept data related to immune activation in tumor tissue in
2017 from the clinical trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with CPI in patients
with refractory malignant melanoma.
The second platform, TG-Peptides, solely targets tumors that express mutated
forms of the RAS protein. Mutations to this protein are common in many cancers
and are known to drive aggressive disease progression and treatment resistance.
There is a high unmet medical need for therapies that are effective against
tumors that express these mutations. The TG platform's therapeutic potential
stems from its ability to enable a patient's immune system to identify and then
destroy tumors bearing any RAS mutations.
The development pipeline has three novel therapeutic candidates in clinical
development covering six indications and has already demonstrated promising
safety and tolerability data and early signs of clinical response.
Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of IP and know-how and
have the potential to yield multiple product candidates in a cost-effective
manner. Our portfolio of future opportunities comprises a number of early stage
development candidates in addition to the three outlined above.
In July 2016, the Company listed its shares on Oslo Axess, securing funding for
further development of the Company's ongoing and planned trials.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Targovax ASA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.targovax.com/
Date: 12/13/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 512375
Character count: 4156
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Targovax ASA
Stadt: Oslo
Number of hits: 60
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.868
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|286
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.