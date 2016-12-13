MorphoSys Starts Phase 2 Trial of MOR208 in Combination with Idelalisib in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory CLL or SLL Previously Treated with a BTK Inhibitor

MorphoSys Starts Phase 2 Trial of MOR208 in Combination with Idelalisib in

Patients with Relapsed or Refractory CLL or SLL Previously Treated with a BTK

Inhibitor

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced

today that the first patient was dosed in a Phase 2 combination trial of MOR208

with idelalisib (Zydelig®). The trial, which has been named COSMOS (CLL patients

assessed for ORR & Safety in MOR208 Study), is designed to evaluate the safety

and efficacy of MOR208 in combination with the PI3K delta inhibitor idelalisib

in adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Patient enrolled must have been refractory

or shown relapse or intolerance to a prior, most recent, therapy with a Bruton's

Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor (e.g. ibrutinib). MOR208 is an investigational

Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody targeting CD19 that is being developed for the

treatment of patients with B cell malignancies. CLL is the most common type of

leukemia in Western populations.



"We are pleased to kick off the COSMOS trial. This is the third in a series of

clinical studies we have initated this year investigating combination therapies

with our CD19 antibody MOR208 in hemato-oncological indications", commented Dr.

Arndt Schottelius, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG. "There is a

particularly high medical need for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients,

especially following discontinuation of a BTK inhibitor therapy. We look forward

to exploring the potential of MOR208 in this indication in combination with

idelalisib. In addition, we are also planning to investigate MOR208 with a

second combination partner in this patient population and will provide more



details soon."



The single-arm, open-label, multicenter COSMOS study will enroll patients in

Europe and in the USA. Patients will receive intravenous infusions of MOR208 for

up to 24 cycles of 28 days each. Idelalisib is taken orally, 150 mg twice-daily

for the study duration. The study will include a safety run-in phase consisting

of a safety evaluation by an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC).



The study's primary endpoint is overall response rate (ORR), comprising complete

responses (CR) and partial responses (PR). Secondary outcome measures include

progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and duration of response

(DoR), as well as an evaluation of the drug combination's safety and

pharmacokinetic parameters of MOR208.



Detailed information on the trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov.



About CD19

CD19 is broadly and homogeneously expressed across different B cell malignancies

including DLBCL and CLL. CD19 enhances B cell receptor (BCR) signaling, which is

important for B cell survival, making CD19 a potential target in B cell

malignancies.



About MOR208

MOR208 (previously Xmab®5574) is an Fc-engineered ("Fc-enhanced") monoclonal

antibody targeting CD19. Fc-modification of MOR208 is intended to lead to a

significant potentiation of antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)

and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP), thus possibly improving a

key mechanism of tumor cell killing. Furthermore, MOR208 induces direct

apoptosis by binding to CD19, which is a crucial component for B cell receptor

(BCR) signaling.

MorphoSys is currently investigating MOR208 as an immunotherapeutic treatment

option in several phase 2 combination studies in patients with B cell

malignancies. A phase 2 study namend L-MIND (Lenalidomide-MOR208 IN DLBCL) is

investigating the safety and efficacy of MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide

in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. A phase 2/3 study named B-MIND

(Bendamustine-MOR208 IN DLBCL) is evaluating the safety and efficacy of MOR208

in combination with the chemotherapeutic agent bendamustine in comparison to

rituximab plus bendamustine in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. The

B-MIND trial, which is currently in the safety part, is planned to be

transitioned into a pivotal phase 3 part in 2017. A third trial namend COSMOS

(CLL patients assessed for ORR & Safety in MOR208 Study) is investigating safety

and efficacy of MOR208 together with idelalisib in patients with relapsed or

refractory CLL or SLL after discontinuation of BTK inhibitor therapy.



About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



Zydelig® is a registered trademark of Gilead Sciences, Inc.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.





