MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced
today that the first patient was dosed in a Phase 2 combination trial of MOR208
with idelalisib (Zydelig®). The trial, which has been named COSMOS (CLL patients
assessed for ORR & Safety in MOR208 Study), is designed to evaluate the safety
and efficacy of MOR208 in combination with the PI3K delta inhibitor idelalisib
in adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). Patient enrolled must have been refractory
or shown relapse or intolerance to a prior, most recent, therapy with a Bruton's
Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor (e.g. ibrutinib). MOR208 is an investigational
Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody targeting CD19 that is being developed for the
treatment of patients with B cell malignancies. CLL is the most common type of
leukemia in Western populations.
"We are pleased to kick off the COSMOS trial. This is the third in a series of
clinical studies we have initated this year investigating combination therapies
with our CD19 antibody MOR208 in hemato-oncological indications", commented Dr.
Arndt Schottelius, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG. "There is a
particularly high medical need for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients,
especially following discontinuation of a BTK inhibitor therapy. We look forward
to exploring the potential of MOR208 in this indication in combination with
idelalisib. In addition, we are also planning to investigate MOR208 with a
second combination partner in this patient population and will provide more
details soon."
The single-arm, open-label, multicenter COSMOS study will enroll patients in
Europe and in the USA. Patients will receive intravenous infusions of MOR208 for
up to 24 cycles of 28 days each. Idelalisib is taken orally, 150 mg twice-daily
for the study duration. The study will include a safety run-in phase consisting
of a safety evaluation by an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC).
The study's primary endpoint is overall response rate (ORR), comprising complete
responses (CR) and partial responses (PR). Secondary outcome measures include
progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and duration of response
(DoR), as well as an evaluation of the drug combination's safety and
pharmacokinetic parameters of MOR208.
Detailed information on the trial can be found on clinicaltrials.gov.
About CD19
CD19 is broadly and homogeneously expressed across different B cell malignancies
including DLBCL and CLL. CD19 enhances B cell receptor (BCR) signaling, which is
important for B cell survival, making CD19 a potential target in B cell
malignancies.
About MOR208
MOR208 (previously Xmab®5574) is an Fc-engineered ("Fc-enhanced") monoclonal
antibody targeting CD19. Fc-modification of MOR208 is intended to lead to a
significant potentiation of antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC)
and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP), thus possibly improving a
key mechanism of tumor cell killing. Furthermore, MOR208 induces direct
apoptosis by binding to CD19, which is a crucial component for B cell receptor
(BCR) signaling.
MorphoSys is currently investigating MOR208 as an immunotherapeutic treatment
option in several phase 2 combination studies in patients with B cell
malignancies. A phase 2 study namend L-MIND (Lenalidomide-MOR208 IN DLBCL) is
investigating the safety and efficacy of MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide
in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. A phase 2/3 study named B-MIND
(Bendamustine-MOR208 IN DLBCL) is evaluating the safety and efficacy of MOR208
in combination with the chemotherapeutic agent bendamustine in comparison to
rituximab plus bendamustine in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. The
B-MIND trial, which is currently in the safety part, is planned to be
transitioned into a pivotal phase 3 part in 2017. A third trial namend COSMOS
(CLL patients assessed for ORR & Safety in MOR208 Study) is investigating safety
and efficacy of MOR208 together with idelalisib in patients with relapsed or
refractory CLL or SLL after discontinuation of BTK inhibitor therapy.
About MorphoSys:
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in
the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented
technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic
antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.
Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic
pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of
cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With
its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,
MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is
listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates
about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,
100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are
registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
Zydelig® is a registered trademark of Gilead Sciences, Inc.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve
risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.
MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as
far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
