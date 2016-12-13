AkzoNobel announces repurchase of shares to neutralize stock dividends paid in 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
December 13, 2016
AkzoNobel will repurchase up to 2.5 million ordinary shares, which, based on the
closing price of AkzoNobel shares on December 12, 2016, would be equivalent to
approximately ?150 million.
The purpose of the program is to neutralize the dilutive effect of stock
dividends paid in 2016. Subject to shareholder approval it is intended the
shares will be cancelled during the course of 2017.
AkzoNobel has engaged a third party to manage the program and execute the
transactions on its behalf. This share repurchase program will start on January
2, 2017 and is anticipated to be concluded by the end of April 2017.
In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the
progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates at
https://www.akzonobel.com/for-investors/shares/share-buyback-overview
- - -
AkzoNobel creates everyday essentials to make people's lives more liveable and
inspiring. As a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer
of specialty chemicals, we supply essential ingredients, essential protection
and essential color to industries and consumers worldwide. Backed by a
pioneering heritage, our innovative products and sustainable technologies are
designed to meet the growing demands of our fast-changing planet, while making
life easier. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we have approximately
45,000 people in around 80 countries, while our portfolio includes well-known
brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. Consistently
ranked as a leader in sustainability, we are dedicated to energizing cities and
communities while creating a protected, colorful world where life is improved by
what we do.
Not for publication - for more information
Corporate Media Relations Corporate Investor Relations
T +31 (0)88 - 969 7833 T +31 (0)88 - 969 7590
Contact: Andrew Wood Contact: Lloyd Midwinter
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements which address key issues such as
AkzoNobel's growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product
development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements
should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors
could cause forecasted and actual results to differ from these statements. These
factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency
fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions,
physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and
other regulatory measures. Stated competitive positions are based on management
estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.
For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business
please see our latest annual report, a copy of which can be found on our
website: www.akzonobel.com.
Media Release - AkzoNobel:
http://hugin.info/130660/R/2064400/774895.pdf
