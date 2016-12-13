AkzoNobel announces repurchase of shares to neutralize stock dividends paid in 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









December 13, 2016







AkzoNobel will repurchase up to 2.5 million ordinary shares, which, based on the

closing price of AkzoNobel shares on December 12, 2016, would be equivalent to

approximately ?150 million.







The purpose of the program is to neutralize the dilutive effect of stock

dividends paid in 2016. Subject to shareholder approval it is intended the

shares will be cancelled during the course of 2017.







AkzoNobel has engaged a third party to manage the program and execute the

transactions on its behalf. This share repurchase program will start on January

2, 2017 and is anticipated to be concluded by the end of April 2017.







In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the

progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates at

https://www.akzonobel.com/for-investors/shares/share-buyback-overview







- - -



AkzoNobel creates everyday essentials to make people's lives more liveable and

inspiring. As a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer

of specialty chemicals, we supply essential ingredients, essential protection

and essential color to industries and consumers worldwide. Backed by a

pioneering heritage, our innovative products and sustainable technologies are

designed to meet the growing demands of our fast-changing planet, while making

life easier. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we have approximately

45,000 people in around 80 countries, while our portfolio includes well-known

brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. Consistently

ranked as a leader in sustainability, we are dedicated to energizing cities and

communities while creating a protected, colorful world where life is improved by

what we do.



Not for publication - for more information





Corporate Media Relations Corporate Investor Relations



T +31 (0)88 - 969 7833 T +31 (0)88 - 969 7590



Contact: Andrew Wood Contact: Lloyd Midwinter







Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which address key issues such as

AkzoNobel's growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product

development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements

should be carefully considered, and it should be understood that many factors

could cause forecasted and actual results to differ from these statements. These

factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency

fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions,

physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and

other regulatory measures. Stated competitive positions are based on management

estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies.

For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business

please see our latest annual report, a copy of which can be found on our

website: www.akzonobel.com.





Media Release - AkzoNobel:

http://hugin.info/130660/R/2064400/774895.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: AkzoNobel NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.akzonobel.com



PressRelease by

AkzoNobel NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 512377

Character count: 3906

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AkzoNobel NV

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease