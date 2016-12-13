Internet Marketing Firm Offers Free Website SEO Audit

ShgSeo uses results to provide quality feedback, cost-effective and successful SEO strategies

(firmenpresse) - It doesnt matter how nicely designed a website is if customers cant find it. Search engine optimization can make or break the success of a website. ShgSeo Internet Marketing tells businesses whether they are doing it right for free.



ShgSeo offers potential clients a free SEO audit. The comprehensive audit covers all aspects of what makes up an effective SEO campaign. It can tell whether a websites search engine optimization is helping or hurting a business when it comes to online marketing.



We love what we do, and we love offering the free audit to prove to our customers that we know the business and can help you grow, said owner Harikrishna Patel.



Search engine optimization is about improving a website so that it ranks high in Google and other search engine rankings. Keep in mind that millions of users per day go to the internet to seek solutions to questions like what business to patronize. They trust search engines and are likely to pick a store or company listed in the top five results. SEO helps websites rank where they need to be.



SEO also increases the quality of websites by making them faster, easier to navigate and more user friendly.



A websites SEO strategy can greatly impact the success of a business. The free SEO audit includes:



- Main page and site analysis

- Deep content analysis

- Top anchor phrase analysis

- Code level analysis

- Overview on error analysis

- Backlinks analysis

- Social media analysis

- Technical information

- ShgSeos recommendations



ShgSeo internet marketing experts work with businesses to find SEO strategies that fit their budget and increase their websites search engine rankings. The company offers affordable services including infographic designing, social media marketing campaigns and video creation that not only help customers find a business but increase its leads and sales as well.



Affordable SEO packages dont mean low-quality services with low cost, said Patel. With ShgSeo you never have to worry about the quality of services. We will help you get improved results on your website with the help of SEO packages that are within your budget.





For more information on ShgSeo Internet Marketing and how to get a free SEO audit, visit its website at http://shgseo.com or email info(at)shgseo.com



CONTACT:

Harikrishna Patel

Company: ShgSeo

Address: 5/134 Springvale Road, Springvale VIC 3171, Australia

Phone: +61430437811

Email: info(at)shgseo.com

Website: http://shgseo.com





More information:

http://shgseo.com



PressRelease by

ShgSeo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 08:49

Language: English

News-ID 512381

Character count: 2791

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ShgSeo



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease