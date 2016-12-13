Paint on Classic Porsche and Volkswagen Restoration Projects Gets Even Shinier

Airkooled Kustoms, a leading classic car restoration shop specializing in early Porsches and Volkswagens, announced that the shop will now feature the Spies Hecker premium paint and finish line through Axalta Coating Systems and FinishMasters, a leader of the automotive and industrial paint refinishing industry.

Eric "Spook" LeClair, Founder at Airkooled Kustoms, said he is excited about the opportunity to work with Spies Hecker paint. "We are excited about switching to the Spies Hecker line of Axalta Coating Systems through our local paint provider, FinishMasters, Inc. of Huntsville," said LeClair. "The decision to go with Axalta was easy because the Spies Hecker paint and finishers line is a natural for the German automotive classics we restore at Airkooled Kustoms."



Jonathan Newborn, Account Manager, FinishMasters, Inc. of Huntsville said he is looking forward to supplying Airkooled Kustoms with Spies Hecker products. "I'm new to the team at FinishMasters but know the type of hard work and quality that Spook and his team at Airkooled Kustoms produce. Now that Airkooled Kustoms is making the change to a more premium line of paint with Spies Hecker we can only expect the quality to continue to improve to near perfection." said Newborn.



NewbornÂÂs brother and colleague, David, added, "As a new member to the Finishmaster family and a fellow air cooled Volkswagen enthusiast I have been aware of the work that comes from Spook and his crew at Airkooled Kustoms for some time now. The attention to detail that Spook and his crew perform on these cars has been near perfection. Now that he has made the move to a more vibrant line of paint with Spies Hecker he will be able to really bring out the German and the perfection in these old Volkswagens."



Since its beginnings in 1968, Spies Hecker paint and finish line through Axalta Coating Systems and FinishMasters, Inc. of Huntsville has helped many consumers. Its mission statement is "to be the leader in creating value in the automotive and industrial paint refinishing industry by distributing products, services and technology that are recognized by our customers as key factors in their success". To learn more about Spies Hecker, Axalta Coating Systems, and FinishMasters, Inc. of Huntsville, call (256) 539-1669 or visit them online at www.finishmaster.com/.





Founded in 2005, Airkooled Kustoms has helped many consumers with Custom classic Volkswagen restoration. The company's mission statement is "To build classic Volkswagens as brand new, custom rides that rekindle memories and make dreams come alive." To learn more about Airkooled Kustoms, you should call 256-828-2123 or visit them online at www.AirkooledKustoms.com.





