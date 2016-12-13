2016 Burning Mini Van set for New Years Eve

Part catharsis, part party, all Missoula.

(firmenpresse) - Once again this year, Flanagan Motors is proud to help sponsor an event called Burning Mini Van.



During the event a full size, wooden van filled with hopes, regrets and secrets will ignite in flames in downtown Missoula as part of New Years Eve. This event brings the community together and also raises awareness for the Project Tomorrow Montana (formerly the Western Montana Suicide Prevention Initiative.) This community event is given in partnership between Mamalode , Flanagan Motors , United Way , Home Resource , First Night , Liquid Planet and the ZACC



The event is FREE. (You do not need a First Night Badge to attend)



When: Dec 31st, 8:30 pm (van will burn at 9 pm)



Where: Parking lot on the corner of Broadway and Pattee in downtown Missoula Montana. (kiddy corner from the Post Office)



For more information about the event, visit www.flanganmotors.com or call 406-721-1381.



CONTACT:

Shannon Flanagan

Address: 1776 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801

Phone: 406-721-1381

Website: www.flanaganmotors.com





More information:

http://www.flanaganmotors.com/



PressRelease by

Flanagan Motors

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 10:19

Language: English

News-ID 512392

Character count: 1169

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Flanagan Motors



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 96



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease