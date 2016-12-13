       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media & Enternainment


2016 Burning Mini Van set for New Years Eve

Part catharsis, part party, all Missoula.

ID: 512392
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Once again this year, Flanagan Motors is proud to help sponsor an event called Burning Mini Van.

During the event a full size, wooden van filled with hopes, regrets and secrets will ignite in flames in downtown Missoula as part of New Years Eve. This event brings the community together and also raises awareness for the Project Tomorrow Montana (formerly the Western Montana Suicide Prevention Initiative.) This community event is given in partnership between Mamalode , Flanagan Motors , United Way , Home Resource , First Night , Liquid Planet and the ZACC

The event is FREE. (You do not need a First Night Badge to attend)

When: Dec 31st, 8:30 pm (van will burn at 9 pm)

Where: Parking lot on the corner of Broadway and Pattee in downtown Missoula Montana. (kiddy corner from the Post Office)

For more information about the event, visit www.flanganmotors.com or call 406-721-1381.

CONTACT:
Shannon Flanagan
Address: 1776 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801
Phone: 406-721-1381
Website: www.flanaganmotors.com



More information:
http://www.flanaganmotors.com/



Keywords (optional):

flanagan-motors, united-way, home-resource, first-night, liquid-planet,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/13/2016 - 10:19
Language: English
News-ID 512392
Character count: 1169
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Flanagan Motors

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 96

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Media & Enternainment




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.873
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 206


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z