2440 Media Launches New, Comprehensive Website For The Garfield Jubilee Association

2440 Media unveiled their expertly completed and fully comprehensive website design for the Garfield Jubilee Association.

(firmenpresse) - Pittsburgh, PA - 2440 Media, a Pittsburgh-based full-service web design, development, and optimization agency with a clientele that stretches from coast to coast, this week proudly unveiled their expertly completed and fully comprehensive website design for the Garfield Jubilee Association ( http://www.garfieldjubilee.org/ ), a Pittsburgh Christian-based non-profit organization with a mission to strengthen local communities through housing development, counseling, and workforce development.



Approached by the Garfield Jubilee Association to create a new, quick website redesign so the organization could reach more Pittsburgh communities just in time for the holiday season, 2440 Media got to work with their Quick Start Website package for rolling out a customized website in less than one week.



Websites are the windows to the world for every organization and agency today, said Robert Kruse, Founder and Owner of 2440 Media. When an organization needs a website revamp quickly, we are here to answer the call with our less than 7-days website development and publishing package. We couldn't be happier with our finished product for the amazing Garfield Jubilee Association.



2440 Media provided pre-designed and customized website templates for Garfield to choose from, incorporated as many pages as requested, developed basic SEO for an expanded web presence, created an easy to use contact form to increase lead collection, and incorporated website analytics so Garfield can analyze weekly, daily, and monthly visitors.



In addition to the new web design, 2440 Media also ensured they implemented a new way for Garfield Jubilee to accept donations through the website and let people apply to their community outreach programs.



This is exactly what we needed to increase our community connection and exposure, said Joann Monroe, Founder and Owner of the Garfield Jubilee Association. Now, were going to reach even more volunteers and individuals who are in need of community support and uplifting  just in time for the holiday season.





About 2440 Media:



2440 Media is a professional web design company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company specializes in providing website design solutions based on the Drupal CMS framework that bridge the gap between organizations and their customers. For more information please visit: https://www.2440media.com



About Garfield Jubilee Association:



Garfield Jubilee Association, Inc. is a Christian-Based Non-Profit organization with a mission to strengthen communities in Garfield, the East End and the Pittsburgh Region through the manifestation of the love of God. For more information please visit: http://www.garfieldjubilee.org



