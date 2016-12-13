Local Business Webinars Help Establish Expertise and Brand Awareness

A new webinar service has been launched by JFT Web Marketing, helping local businesses to connect with customers and enhance their visibility. It is one of a range of packages offered by the company to help ensure a strong web presence.

(firmenpresse) - JFT Web Marketing has launched a new webinar service for locally owned businesses, so that they can share their expertise with the community around them through the power of the internet. To promote the new service, a free trial has been launched until the end of the year, so businesses can see the benefits for themselves.



JFT Web Marketing is an online marketing business that specializes in catering to entrepreneurs, professionals, small businesses and corporations.



The site explains that everything JFT Web Marketing does is based on a six step plan of action, including assess, plan, implement, report, measure and improve. This means that JFT communicates in a way that is different to other web specialists, because the company prides itself on listening to its clients and its customers.



Through this process, it can help to provide the best, individual service to every business it works with, helping them to reach their market in bigger and better ways.



The new webinar service is designed to help businesses connect with local customers, establishing them as experts in their field and boosting their brand awareness. This can ensure that customers recognize them, share their products and services, and spread the word.



It is one of numerous strategies companies can benefit from when they work with JFT Web Marketing, with others including SEO packages tailored to each individual client, full web design services to help ensure the visitor journey through any business site is as smooth as possible, and online reputation management.



JFT Web Marketing explains that 78% of internet users conduct product research online before they commit to making a purchase, and because of this it's crucial to have a strong web presence. JFT Web Marketing can help to ensure every client they work with has an engaging, powerful presence online and can attract business the right way.





