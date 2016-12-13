Lincoln Military Housing Hosts 12th Annual Christmas Tree Giveaway

On Wednesday, December 7th Lincoln Military Housing hosted the annual "Christmas Tree Giveaway" to show appreciation to our military families this holiday season. This is the 12th year Trees For Troops has hosted this program and is sponsored by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and FedEx. This is the 9th year Lincoln Military Housing has coordinated and hosted the event in San Diego. This event is made possible by FedEx who delivered the fresh Christmas Trees in the morning and the event was held in the afternoon. Lincoln Military Housing employees volunteered to assist the families with choosing their trees and securing the tree on their vehicle.

As families waited in their vehicles to enter the event area, Lincoln treated them to entertainment, snacks, and water. Once inside the venue, families enjoyed holiday music, the entertaining snowman, and all kids were able to pick out special giveaways to take home.

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, based in Chesterfield, MO, is a non-profit that advances the Christmas spirit for children, families and the environment. Trees for Troops is just one of its projects. For more details, go to or follow .

Lincoln Military Housing was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The mission has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception almost 15 years ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln Military Housing not only provides professional property management and 24-hour maintenance services, the company prides itself in providing community building activities free to all residents. For the second year in a row, Lincoln Military Housing ranked first in military housing and second in multifamily housing for providing exceptional customer service. Lincoln Military Housing is available for members of the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines as well as Coast Guard and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing and our services, please visit: .

