Friendable Announces Fan Pass as New Brand Name of Upcoming Live Video App

Mobile app dedicated to providing celebrity fans and followers with access to exclusive streaming video channels

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Friendable, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: FDBL), a mobile & social focused technology company, today announced the Fan Pass brand name and trademark filing of the Company's new mobile application for live video broadcasting of exclusive performing artist and celebrity events.

Fan Pass, and , is designed to provide performing artists and celebrities with the opportunity to broadcast live, exclusive, uncut, and uncensored content to subscribers of their channel in real time. Upon its release, the platform will enable a unique and powerful connection between performing artists, athletes, celebrities, agents and their existing base of social media followers and fans by providing real-time access to events that would typically only be experienced by insiders, or individuals with VIP, on-location access. The app is being prepared for full launch in early 2017.

Robert A. Rositano Jr., Friendable, Inc. CEO, stated, "The Fan Pass brand is expected to capture the essence of this new category of live, interactive broadcasting and the power of leveraging exclusive, premium content with an existing base of social media followers and fans. We believe Fan Pass, by coupling existing connections between millions of loyal social media users and the celebrities they follow with a platform to access live, engaging and exclusive content, will be uniquely positioned to develop recurring monthly revenue streams for both the company and the celebrities."

Fan Pass is expected to feature exclusive, uncut and uncensored video streaming of celebrity events such as recording studio sessions, behind-the-scenes action on music video sets, special interviews and backstage access before, during or after events to provide the ultimate fan experience.

"We have invested heavily over the last several months to ensure Fan Pass is robust, user-friendly and appealing to our target audience," continued Rositano. "Concurrent with application development, we are working on securing commitments from celebrities and artists as we prepare for a full launch of Fan Pass in early 2017. The revenue-sharing business model of Fan Pass creates a mutually-beneficial relationship between the Company and each artist or celebrity. The launch of the Fan Pass brand reflects the functionality of the app to our target audience as well as our vision for the possibilities of growth we expect to achieve in this exciting new market."

Friendable, Inc. has filed for trademark registration and protection on the name Fan Pass and Fan Pass Live (application numbers 87263844 and 87265318) Friendable has also secured the app name Fan Pass Live in both the Apple App Store and Google Play, in anticipation of its release along with the and fanpass.live domain names.

is a mobile technology company that develops, acquires, and invests in mobile applications with a social focus. In 2013, the Company released its flagship product Friendable, a mobile social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups for food, drinks, live music, or any occasion. In 2017, Friendable Inc. will release Broadcaster, a live streaming video application where fans can watch exclusive video content of their favorite celebrities by subscribing to celebrity channels. Through the Friendable and Broadcaster applications, Friendable Inc. aims to become the premier social platform dedicated to connecting and engaging users beyond today's limitations.

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at . Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Hayden IR



Brett Maas

Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email:





Phone: (855) 473-7473

Email:

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 10:30

Language: English

News-ID 512403

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Friendable, Inc.

Stadt: CAMPBELL, CA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease