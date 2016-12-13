Sopra Steria selects Enate to orchestrate next generation of BPO services

(firmenpresse) - London, 13 December 2016  Sopra Steria, the European leader in digital transformation, has just signed an agreement with UK company Enate, experts in simplified service delivery, to deploy its robotic orchestration platform to underpin Sopra Sterias BPS offering. The deployment will simplify the management and planning of service delivery for key customers, helping them to speed up their digital transformation journeys.



The agreement will see the Enate platform deployed across different sectors and geographies, including staff in the UK and India, later this month. It will be deployed across finance, and accounting, payroll and HR functions.



This new partnership follows a review of a number of different BPM platforms, in which Sopra Steria was looking for something that would integrate its solution portfolio and provide a dashboard for complete management and visibility of its services.



Key to the decision making process was a pilot project and proof of concept in 2015, whereby Enate supported a Sopra Steria client across payroll services. During the initial proof of concept we reviewed the functionality of the Enate platform, discovering how transformational it could be, especially in the payroll function, said Ian Fitzgerald, Head of BPS at Sopra Steria.



We are delighted to be a partner in Sopra Sterias next generation of digital BPO services, said Kit Cox, CEO at Enate. Enate fits into Sopra Sterias suite of best of breed technologies, our platform will allow them to deliver greater benefits more quickly supporting their BPaaS services as they move to the cloud.



Robotic automation will also be a key part of delivery, with Enates platform working to help balance robotic process control seamlessly with staff productivity so that people and robots can work together to deliver services better.



We chose the Enate orchestration platform to accelerate our digital transformation objective and simplify our service offering in the cloud. It will provide a management platform to orchestrate and simplify our customer operations, and as such, were positive it will help to deliver the next generation of BPS as we know it, added Fitzgerald.









About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of end-to-end service offerings on the market: consulting, systems integration, software development, infrastructure management and business process services. Sopra Steria is trusted by leading private and public-sector organisations to deliver successful transformation programmes that address their most complex and critical business challenges. Combining high quality and performance services, added value and innovation, Sopra Steria enables its clients to make the best use of digital technology. With over 38,000 employees in more than 20 countries, Sopra Steria had revenue of 3.6 billion in 2015.



For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com



About Enate

Founded in the UK, Enate provides a complete management platform to deliver the next generation of BPO and shared services, dramatically simplifying service delivery. The platform manages end-to-end service provision process across humans and robots, ensuring the optimal journey to automation. Enates disruptive SaaS platform deploys within weeks, reducing time to automate by 75%, and providing cost savings upwards of 25%.



Headquartered in Cheltenham, and founded by BPO industry expert Kit Cox, Enate customers include Capgemini, Capita and Serco.

