All Aboard for an Anniversary Cruise

Got a big one coming up? A European cruise aboard a hotel barge makes for a perfect anniversary getaway, suitable for all the family.

(firmenpresse) - So youve got a big anniversary coming up and its a great opportunity to bring the whole family together for a holiday. If youre considering an anniversary getaway for all the family, you might find that a European river cruise aboard a luxurious hotel barge is just the ticket.



Why a European River Cruise?



A hotel barge is a fantastically relaxing way to experience a region. The boat traverses a good distance, meaning youre not stuck in one place, but the luxury and service aboard the vessel means you have all the comfort of staying in a single, high-end hotel. For those among you who are torn between the relaxation of a holiday in one place and the adventure of moving around, it truly is the best of both worlds.



A hotel barge is also ideal if youre bringing a few family members along on your anniversary getaway. Seasoned holidaymakers know only too well the arguments that arise when some family members want a restful holiday in one place and others want to spend the holiday sightseeing and exploring; with a river cruise, you take your accommodation with you. Those who prefer to stay aboard can enjoy the scenery and sample local specialties prepared by the on-board chef, whereas those who love exploring can take advantage of our unique opportunities for excursions, with included transport where necessary.



A Pace for Everyone



If youre planning an anniversary getaway for a particularly special number, youll likely want to bring a few generations along. The way a hotel barge works means that family and friends of all ages are able to go at their own pace while still staying together. Older family members can stay on the deck while younger family members can take a bike or a walk along the towpath, or even go hiking and re-join the barge at the next lock. As mentioned before, wherever extra transport is necessary itll have been organised for you, meaning you really dont need to worry about anything apart from enjoying yourselves.





A Bespoke Service



On your hotel barge, youll be looked after by our in-house crew, including a chef and tour guide. Youll be prepared a fresh, seasonal and local menu, while your captain and crew will be more than happy to assist with anything you want to know about the vessel and the region during your anniversary getaway. Whats more, if any members of your party have any dietary requirements, other needs, or if you just want to make a detour or make an excursion thats not on the itinerary, then inform us when you book and your crew will do all they can to oblige.



What Is There to Do On Board?



If youre spending an evening in, or you feel like getting out of the sun for a bit, youll find below deck every bit as comforting as above. In addition to our comfortable and luxurious bespoke suites, our barges are equipped with gorgeous, cosy lounges and an open bar. If you have any preference of drink or anything else youd like to find there when you arrive, make a request in advance and your crew will accommodate it if they possibly can.



All in all, the comfort, flexibility and customisability of our barge cruises make them perfect for large groups. Theyre particularly well suited to anniversary getaways, as theyre able to accommodate all the family, regardless of age.





Paul Newman is the Marketing and E-Systems Executive for European Waterways, the UK's most respected provider of all-inclusive, luxury barge holidays. Offering holidays to France and other great destinations, itineraries include those suitable for an anniversary getaway or special occasion, wine tours and other cultural and themed activities. Part of a team of experienced barging aficionados, Paul is first in line to endorse the perks of a slow-paced barge cruise to anyone looking for a unique holiday experience.

