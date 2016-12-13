Popular Gel Pen Launch On Amazon Deemed Successful By Teddy Shake

Teddy Shake announced today that the launch of their 105-piece gel pen set on Amazon.com has been successful.

(firmenpresse) - Teddy Shake first launched their 105-piece gel pen set just over a month ago. Sales forecasts have been exceeded, and the company announced today that the launch of the gel pens has been successful.



"When you launch a new product, there is always some uncertainty," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "The response received from our customers so far has been outstanding. Sales have exceeded all forecasts and continued to increase on [Amazon.com](https://amzn.com/B01IFTZOSA). We have received some fantastic feedback about these gel pens. We can now say with confidence that the launch of these gel pens was successful."



With 105 pens included in the set, there are a variety of color types represented in the Teddy Shake set. This includes neon, metallic and [milky gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_dy0gybEMYAY3T). The pens cost less than three cents per pen, but are of a superior quality than other gel pens. The Teddy Shake pens contain 60% more ink than a standard gel pen, and that is non-toxic, acid-free and lead-free, making it perfect for use in archival documents and scrapbooks, as well as safe for use by children. The pens are very smooth to write with and do not skip or bleed through the paper when drawing. The Teddy Shake gel pens are perfect for use in journals, adult coloring books, and art projects.



The Teddy Shake gel pens can be purchased only on Amazon.com, and are currently on sale for $24.99. Free shipping is provided on any order over $49.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

