Top-Selling Play Food Set Announces Review Goal For Amazon Listing For Holidays

Mommy Please announced new sales and review goals for their best-selling play food set to prepare for the holiday season.

(firmenpresse) - During the past few months as the [holiday gift](https://goo.gl/6oO7Ah)-giving season approaches, demand for the Mommy Please 125-piece play food set has continued to increase. Today the company announced a goal it has set for new reviews for their product.



"This time of year, many of the people who are purchasing our product are doing so that they can give the toy food set to someone as a gift," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "Our sales have reached new highs, and we are very happy about this, but now we want to have our online product reviews increase as well. These reviews are what help people choose the Mommy Please products over a competitor. Our hope is the increase these reviews by at least five new reviews before their holiday break."



To date, over 95 customers have left reviews for the Mommy Please play food set on the Amazon.com product listing. 96% of customers have said they like their Mommy Please [toy food](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/product-reviews/B01COI9EAC) set. One verified purchaser wrote, "My daughter and I love these! It came with so many pieces that I decided to put half of them away for backup when they start disappearing! The quality is great and I love that it comes with cans of organic veggies, milk, etc. She has so much fun with them!"



The Mommy Please toy food is made of a brightly colored, durable plastic that is BPA-free so that it is safe for children ages three and up. Over 125 different food items are represented in the set, which includes both healthy and non-healthy food choices like ice cream, chocolate, pie, strawberries, bananas, cucumbers, asparagus, grapes, tomatoes, potatoes and many more.



Currently priced at $23.97, the Mommy Please play food can be purchased only on Amazon.com.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

