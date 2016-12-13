IBC Advanced Alloys Webcast & Conference Call: Year-In-Review and Outlook for 2017

Webcast to Begin at 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 22, 2016

(firmenpresse) - FRANKLIN, INDIANA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: IB)(OTCQB: IAALF) ("IBC" or the "Company") a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announces that it will host a webcast and conference call to review the results of 2016 and provide an outlook for 2017.

The webcast will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

The webcast and conference call will feature Major General Duncan Heinz (USMC, ret.), President, CEO, and Director of IBC. The General will update investors and the public on the Company's accomplishments in 2016 and review the Company's outlook for 2017.

Advance registration is encouraged and can be done online here: .

Those wishing to hear the webinar in listen-only mode can do so by dialing by phone to any of the following toll numbers:

Toll numbers from other nations:

Questions may be posed in advance by emailing those to . A recording of the webcast will be made available for viewing by the public following the event. For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Duncan Heinz, President, CEO and Director

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release was prepared by management of IBC, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

Jim Sims, Investor and Public Relations

+1 (303) 503-6203





(at)IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF





More information:

http://www.ibcadvancedalloys.com/



PressRelease by

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 512414

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

Stadt: FRANKLIN, INDIANA





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease