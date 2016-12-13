Lieberman Software and Core Security Agree to OEM Alliance

Lieberman Software Licenses its Privileged Identity Management Technology to Core Security to Build Value Added Integrations

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Lieberman Software Corporation today announced a new strategic OEM alliance with Core Security. Core Security is now white labeling Lieberman Software's technology as part of their provisioning, governance and security suite of products.

The agreement is part of Lieberman Software's strategy of licensing its Privileged Identity Management technology in revenue sharing arrangements with best-of-breed cyber security vendors. Core Security will leverage Lieberman Software technology to create intellectual product packages unique to its identity, access, authentication and vulnerability management solutions.

"Identity and Access Management (IAM) is one of the fast-growth sectors in the cybersecurity space and one where IT Risk Management principles now apply," said Richard A. Weeks, VP Channel & Business Development at Lieberman Software. "The idea of Holistic IAM -- combining classic Identity Management with Privilege ID & Access Management -- has finally arrived. We are honored to assist CoreSecurity in delivering a robust platform to enforce the complete lifecycle and governance of both regular and privileged users in one unified solution -- including provisioning, credential complexity/rotation, user access control, access governance/attestation and compliance auditing. CorePam from CoreSecurity adds privilege user management to their already impressive technology lineup."

Lieberman Software's ERPM automatically rotates privileged credentials, blocking intruders who penetrate the network from moving laterally throughout the environment. Even if a credential is stolen, ERPM's continuous credential updates ensure that the stolen credential is time limited. It cannot be leveraged to nest indefinitely on the network or leapfrog from system to system, anonymously stealing sensitive data along the way.

Core Security offers best-in-class solutions across Network, Vulnerability, and Identity and Access Management security spaces to help enterprises manage identities and deter, detect and remediate cyber threats.

The two companies' cyber security technologies provide a single pane of glass for managing, controlling and enforcing both privileged and end user access -- whether on premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments.

"Our mission at Core Security is to provide organizations with actionable intelligence and context across networks, people, and vulnerabilities, to holistically reduce the likelihood and duration of attacks on an enterprise," said Chris Sullivan, CISO and CTO of Core Security. "Privileged Access Management is an area we have been discussing with numerous customers, and by integrating Lieberman Software's technology into our offering, we continue to deliver on our mission, making it ever more seamless for organizations to manage their security risk across the enterprise."

For more information about ERPM, visit .

Core Security provides market-leading, threat-aware, identity, access and vulnerability management solutions that provide actionable intelligence and context needed to manage security risks across the enterprise. Solutions include multi-factor authentication, provisioning, Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Identity and Access Intelligence (IAI), and Vulnerability Management (VM). The combination of these solutions provides context and shared intelligence through analytics, giving customers a more comprehensive view of their security posture so they can make better security remediation decisions and maintain compliance. Core Security is headquartered in the USA with offices and operations in South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. To learn more, contact Core Security at (678) 304-4500 or .

Lieberman Software proactively blocks cyber attacks that bypass conventional enterprise defenses and penetrate the network perimeter. The company provides award-winning privileged identity management and security management products. By automatically securing privileged access - both on-premises and in the cloud - Lieberman Software controls access to systems with sensitive data, and defends against malicious insiders, zero day attacks and other advanced cyber threats. For more information, visit .

Product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

