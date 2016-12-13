Four Experienced Brokers Join Sperry Commercial Global Affiliate's Koreatown Office

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- James Huang, president of , a network of affiliates dedicated to delivering strategic and targeted solutions to global clients, today announced that four new brokers have joined its new Koreatown office. They include the team of Lex Yoo, Brent Koo, and Airon Kim, all with expertise, and Ted Huang, specializing in as both a broker and an investor. Sperry CGA's Koreatown office is located at 3440 Wilshire Boulevard, Ste. 608 in Los Angeles.

In addition to his leadership role with Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, Mr. Huang is the founder and CEO of , a full-service, providing , and is one of the Top 25 real estate brokerages in Greater Los Angeles.

"I'm pleased to announce that four new brokers have signed on to join our new Koreatown office," said Mr. Huang. "We welcome the youthful energy they will bring to our recently opened office as they focus on the purchase and sale of industrial properties in Greater Los Angeles. We are also happy to welcome Ted Huang, a broker fluent in Chinese, Japanese, Korean and English, who will lend his wealth of experience in multifamily apartments and in the retail and hospitality segments of Southern California to our K-Town office."

Sukhee Kang, Chairman, Pacific Rim, for Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, recently joined Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates to help forge new relationships and expand its global reach in the growing . He noted, "With the talents of these four very qualified brokers, we are heading in the right direction."

Since announcing the formation of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates in August 2016, the Irvine, California company has been rapidly opening new franchises -- in California, Dallas, and very soon, in Phoenix and St. Louis. In addition to its domestic expansion, Sperry CGA is simultaneously working to open new franchises in the Pacific Rim countries, including China, Vietnam, and Korea.

Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC is headquartered in Irvine with 12 offices located throughout the Western United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC is a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform, Sperry CENTRAL, and a custom -- designed marketing support software system, SperryLINK. With its continually evolving, leading -- edge support systems enhancing its affiliates, Sperry CGA is poised to offer the highest level of commercial real estate services, enhanced by its thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices.

