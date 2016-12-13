Popular Pink Flamingo Float Will See Price Increase Prior To The Holidays

Teddy Shake announced today that their best-selling pink flamingo float will see a price increase before the end of the holiday shopping season.

(firmenpresse) - Within the past few weeks, Teddy Shake lowered the price of their top-selling pink [flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) in order to make the float more affordable during the holiday gift-giving season. Today Teddy Shake announced that this discount will soon end.



"This is the first holiday season that we have sold our pink flamingo float," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We were uncertain what the demand would be, so we lowered the price of our float. This is the time of year is when people think of snow, sleds and Christmas trees, not often is an inflatable flamingo float the first thing on their minds. What we did not anticipate was that sales would increase during this period, significantly, because our flaming float is a fun holiday gift. The time has now come that we must raise the price of the flamingo float again, back to the suggested retail price."



No exact date for the price increase has been announced at this time. Currently, the inflatable flamingo float is being sold on [Amazon.com](https://goo.gl/kFlKSY) for $34.99. On this Amazon.com listing, over 265 customers have left reviews for the flamingo float, with over 265 customers stating they like their float. One five-star reviewer wrote, "I got this for my mom since she has a pool in her backyard, and it's epic! It's a HUGE float and is awesome. All the kids fight over who can ride on it, and honestly two can fit at once. Next year we will probably get a second one because everyone likes this one so much. I can't wait to use it next year at the beach too."



The price increase on the flamingo float should occur within the next ten days.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





