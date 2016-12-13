Camfil turns to Interoute SD-WAN for network & data centre consolidation

Global air filter company selects Interoute as its worldwide digital infrastructure platform provider, with SD-WAN enabling data centre consolidation.

(firmenpresse) - London, December 13 2016 - Interoute, owner operator of a global cloud services platform and one of Europe's largest networks, is transforming the IT estate of Camfil, the world leader in air filters for ventilation systems.



Headquartered in Sweden and with 26 manufacturing facilities, six R&D facilities and local sales offices worldwide, Camfils data network is distributed across more than 130 sites. Camfil is using Interoutes Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) solution to better manage and consolidate its IT environment and instead focus on its core business of providing clean air.



Tomas Bräne, CIO at Camfil, said: "We have over the years acquired many companies, which means we have developed a vast and heterogeneous IT structure that has left us with a host of outdated hardware that needed to be replaced. We are now together with Interoute taking the critical first step of rolling out a secure, WAN optimised, SD-WAN solution in order to centralise and modernise our IT environment. Interoute is providing us with a cost-effective solution that optimises traffic and improves the experience for our users as well as increasing our cost-control capabilities. At the same time, we have been able to minimise the risks associated with self-managed networks and old equipment.



Camfil has selected Interoute Cloud Connect (ICC), a converged SD-WAN solution with WAN Optimisation. This manages and optimises data traffic amongst its local offices, as well as to the head office's private cloud and the Interoute enterprise digital platform, into which it is pre-integrated for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Interoutes low latency, high performance enterprise network also optimises the performance of applications delivered from public clouds.



The ICC device helps prioritise business-critical applications and data that are directed over Interoutes core MPLS network, while non-business critical traffic can be automatically sent over the public Internet. The cloud-integrated technology brings additional benefits, such as the ability to replace expensive or outdated IT hardware in an enterprise customers local access network with the self-same ICC device, and to scale up the bandwidth at data traffic peaks. Another advantage is the possibility to add on Unified Communication (UC) services from Interoute as and when needed.





Using Interoutes network has also allowed Camfil to considerably increase its available bandwidth in order to quickly move the large volumes of data with high security and minimal delay, facilitating the consolidation of data centres.



Mark Lewis, EVP products at Interoute, said: Interoute Cloud Connect is an ideal solution for a company such as Camfil, because its meets the demands of the global, distributed nature of their business. It scales to connect all of their offices to the high performance, global Interoute platform efficiently and securely, regardless of how many locations there are or where in the world they are found. The platform also makes it easy to plug in new services as the organisation develops - from Office 365 to Azure and AWS, telephony via Interoutes Hosted Skype for Business, and other cloud services.





About Interoute

Interoute is the owner-operator of one of Europe's largest networks and a global cloud services platform which encompasses 15 data centres, 17 virtual data centres and 33 colocation centres, with connections to 195 additional third-party data centres across Europe. Its full-service Unified ICT platform serves international enterprises and many of the worlds leading service providers, as well as governments and universities. Interoutes Unified ICT strategy provides solutions for enterprises seeking connectivity and a scalable, secure advanced platform on which they can build their voice, video, computing and data services, as well as service providers in need of high capacity international data transit and infrastructure. With established operations throughout Europe and USA, Interoute also owns and operates 24 connected city networks within Europe's major business centres. www.interoute.com

