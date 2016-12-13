SpeedCast Launches SpeedMail Business Unlimited

A ground-breaking cloud solution that ensures unlimited business email via satellite



Sydney, Australia, December 13, 2016 - SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, today announced the official release of SpeedMail Business Unlimited, a revolutionary service bundle offering unlimited business email for the maritime industry.



The SpeedMail Business Unlimited solution is based on the SIGMA Net platform using SpeedMail+, a primary VSAT connection and an MSS backup link. The SpeedMail Business Unlimited package is designed to provide maritime business continuity with predictable and fixed monthly costs, removing the fear of unexpected overage fees.



SpeedMail+ is a secure cloud-based maritime email system, delivering efficient email plus file transfer services between ship and shore. Managing SpeedMail+ has never been easier with SpeedMail+ Portal, a cloud-based management application allowing IT managers to remotely configure and troubleshoot via a browser wherever their vessels are located. Vessel IT Managers can also opt to use the SpeedMail+ domain for email, or permit SpeedCast to host a designated corporate email domain for their fleet.



SIGMA Net is a VSAT and MSS network management device that provides automated and efficient management of multiple WAN links, plus a portfolio of secured cloud-based business services including an integrated firewall, web access management, integrated SIP server for VOIP calling and VPN connectivity to corporate headquarters. SIGMA Net offers flexible crew services including innovative pre-paid pin-based BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) data and voice services, supporting simplified voucher generation and management from shore.



The launch of SpeedMail Business Unlimited demonstrates SpeedCasts strategy to broaden the range of value-added services we offer to our customers so they can leverage the latest technology to grow and manage their businesses. SpeedMail Business Unlimited substantially enhances cost predictability and operational capability, said Dan Rooney, Maritime Product Director for SpeedCast. Vessel owners can now enjoy the convenience of a fully managed communications and networking platform that provides unlimited maritime business email via VSAT or MSS. SpeedMail Business Unlimited makes communication expenses predictable and manageable.





Sigma Business Unlimited will provide Siem Car Carriers with a reliable and dependable method to transfer email with our fleet. Email is the lifeblood of the shipping industry, and its critical that our fleet can send and receive email regardless of the connection method, said Robert Bate, Vessel IT Manager at Siem Car Carriers. Siem Car Carriers A/S operates a modern fleet of eight RORO car carriers globally.







About Siem Car Carriers

Siem Car Carriers AS specializes in the transportation of autos, roll on roll off (RO-RO) and break bulk cargo, while operating a fast, regular and direct service. Specializes in delivering a cost-effective and reliable shipping service working in partnership with car manufacturers, shipping lines, cargo and logistics companies. For more information about Siem Car Carriers, please visit http://www.siemcarcarriers.com/.



About SpeedCast International Limited

SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA) is a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, offering high-quality managed network services in over 90 countries and a global maritime network serving customers worldwide. With a worldwide network of 42 sales and support offices and 39 teleport operations, SpeedCast has a unique infrastructure to serve the requirements of customers globally. With over 5,000 links on land and at sea supporting mission critical applications, SpeedCast has distinguished itself with a strong operational expertise and a highly efficient support organization. For more information, visit http://www.speedcast.com/.

