Versatility on a Small Footprint - COM Express Mini Module with TI Sitara

Texas Instruments Sitara? ARM Cortex-A15 AM57xx

Single or dual core processor

Up to 2 GB DDR3 SDRAM with ECC, soldered

eMMC multimedia card

-40°C up to +85°C operating temperature

Fanless operation

Compliant to PICMG COM.0 COM Express Mini form factor

The CM10 is a low-power and space-saving COM Express Mini module that was developed around the TI Sitara ARM Cortex-A15 series of processors. Due to the low power consumption, the module can be operated without fans and is available with or without graphics support.

Flexible COM Module with Powerful Graphics and Versatile I/O

The TI Sitara ARM Cortex-A15 processor series provides scalable processors and supports a wide range of standard I/O. So it is possible to implement a large range of functions on a very small form factor. The CM10 provides two Gb Ethernet and two PCI Express interfaces, as well as SATA, USB, UARTs, CANbus, video, audio, and also includes a SD card interface.

This makes this small COM module as variable as its potential operating areas. The CM10 is suitable for industrial communication, IoT and gateway applications, as well as for mobile medical units or applications with more graphic requirements such as passenger information systems or ticketing machines.

If needed for graphics, the CM10 comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, HD video and both 3D and 2D graphic options.

Due to its low power consumption, the module can be operated without fans and in the extended temperature range of -40 up to +85°C. The processor?s long-term availability ensures future security for a wide range of applications.

The CM10 is mechanically compliant to the COM Express Mini format. Due to the multitude of I/O offered by the ARM Cortex-A15 processor, the pin assignment differs from the standard COM Express type 10.

For mobile applications, the CM10 comes with soldered components to withstand shock and vibration, and all components are prepared for conformal coating.













?Reliable Embedded Computing for a World in Motion.?

Since its founding in 1982, MEN Mikro Elektronik has focused on innovation, reliability and flexibility to develop and produce standard and custom computing solutions that employ the highest technology levels. The company - with approx. 300 employees worldwide - provides a robust offering of highly reliable embedded COTS boards and devices widely used in extreme environmental conditions found in mobile, industrial and safety-critical applications.

? Safe computers and systems certifiable up to SIL 4 and DAL-A

? Robust built-to-order box PCs

? Panel PCs for HMIs and digital signage

? Pre-configured built-to-order 19? systems

? Rugged CompactPCI boards and systems

? Network components in compact box format or 40 HP format

? Robust computer-on-modules for individual system designs

For individual requirements, starting with development through design-in and beyond, MEN provides its customers with advice and support as well as with system design, configuration and environmental qualification in accordance with industry standards.

The company?s core competencies encompass x86 and RISC processor architectures, development rules for safe applications, analog I/O design, FPGA technology and Windows, Linux and real-time operating systems. Additional expertise includes RAMS and obsolescence management as well as the development of computing hardware for operation in harsh and extreme environmental conditions. Development, production and on-site testing laboratories guarantee traceability and high-quality products.

MEN Mikro Elektronik?s computer solutions are used in harsh mission- and safety-critical environments found in the transportation (rail & public transport, off-road & heavy vehicles, aerospace, marine) and industrial (automation, power & energy, medical) markets.

The company is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 (environment), EN 9100 (aerospace) and IRIS (railway) quality management systems, provides systems according to ISO 7637-2 (road traffic) requirements and is a member of several industry associations, consortiums and alliances, including VITA and PICMG.

MEN Mikro Elektronik is a member of:

? AMD Fusion Partner Program

? ARINC (Aeronautical Radio Incorporated)

? BavAIRia (Cluster for innovative aerospace technology in Bavaria)

? CAN in Automation

? CNA (Center for Transportation & Logistics Neuer Adler e.V.)

? NXP Design Alliance

? Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance

? Open Source Automation Development Lab (OSADL)

? PCI-SIG (Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group)

? PICMG (PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group)

? USB-IF (Universal Serial Bus Implementers Forum, Inc.)

? VITA (VMEbus International Trade Association)

? Wind River Partner Eco System





