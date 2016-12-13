Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLF) The Marijuana Legalization Company Launches FLI Agency: A Full Service Marketing Agency and Talent Management Division

FLI Agency signs Los Marijuanos "The House Band of the Marijuana Legalization Movement"

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Clifford J. Perry, CEO and Co-Founder of Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company" (OTC PINK: FRLF), announced today that the company has launched the , a full service marketing and talent agency and has signed the popular band, , which it calls the

Freedom Leaf, Inc., CEO Cliff Perry explained that the new agency, a wholly owned division of Freedom Leaf, Inc., will be headed by Charles Mui, FRLF's VP of Marketing. Charles owned and operated a successful marketing and creative agency for over a decade and brought his book of business and expertise to drive revenue to the freedom leaf family of products and services. The FLI Agency is developing a marketing program for Los Marijuanos merchandise at , as well as business management and booking for the popular band. For booking or merchandising inquiries about Los Marijuanos contact:

Perry added, "I am very pleased and excited to have signed Rafael Ochoa a/k/a/ Pony Boy to the Freedom Leaf Family. Pony Boy has been a dedicated marijuana and hemp advocate for decades after meeting and inspired by the famous , FRLF's commitment to Los Marijuanos is also a part of Freedom Leaf's growing involvement in the huge Hispanic market and

was formed in Chicago IL. The members are a revolving trio with front man Pony Boy as the anchor to the group. The group quickly became an attraction in the Hispanic, hip hop and marijuana advocate communities. Los Marijuanos made a name for themselves performing at lowrider shows, hemp legalization rallies and festivals. The group released their first album Puro Pleito/Pure Drama on Sept, 24, 1999.

After the success of Pure Drama, Los Marijuanos released their 2001 follow up entitled "The Smoke Out". Once again Los Marijuanos satisfied their audience with tales of all things green. With appearances by Chicago artists Psycho Drama, Triple Darkness, Disco & Vibe and nationally syndicated radio host Mancow Muller "The Smoke Out" became an instant hit.

Los Marijuanos are modern Day Hemp Freedom Fighters. Preaching the legalization vibe everywhere they go! Their music can be defined as "good get high music" by their legions of fans worldwide. Their music is for the patients, the growers, the care givers, hemp believers, smokers and the tokers as well as the weed sellers all over the world.

FLI Agency will be handling the creative development of new materials for Pony Boy and Los Marijuanos. With the graphic design, video production and marketing resources at FLI Agency Freedom Leaf Inc. will be focusing on attracting more artist to further its influence within cannabis culture.

, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTC PINK: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is the leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

's flagship publication is . The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry. Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

Safe Harbor Statement



Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Investor relations information can be found on the website.

Raymond Medeiros

PR and Business Development Director

Phone: 415-601-1974



Freedom Leaf, Inc.

3571 East Sunset Road

Las Vegas, Nevada 89120

