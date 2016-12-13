Solar-Log? in Combination with Building Automation Systems

Do you have a photovoltaic plant and also use a management or automation system for your complex building? / The Solar-Log?'s Modbus TCP interface allows you to link both systems together

(PresseBox) - The Solar-Log? makes the basic data from the PV plant available via Modbus TCP FREE. The building automation system can retrieve and process this data in real time. This allows the PV plant to be presented and analyzed together with other components of the building and to increase self-consumption with specific switching operations.

If you would like to control the active and reactive power output of your PV plant via your building automation system, there is also a special Modbus interface for this function.

Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS), based in the German city of Geislingen-Binsdorf, is one of the leading companies in the areas of solar monitoring, smart energy, and feed-in management with global service for operators and installers. Since August 2015, SDS is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) - a global company for energy and infrastructure with around 5,000 employees.

SDS specializes in developing and distributing monitoring systems for photovoltaic plants, with core competencies that include innovative products with short development cycles and the best price-performance ratio.

SDS has developed and distributed their Solar-Log? product range since 2007, currently installed in 100 countries - monitoring 257,403 plants with a total output of 11.35 GWp. SDS solutions make an important contribution to the successful integration of renewable energy into an intelligent power grid and help to make the successful transition to clean energy a reality.

