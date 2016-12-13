Winston Gold Hits More High Grade Gold Including 44.57 g/t Over 2.3 Ft

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Winston Gold Mining Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE: WGC)(OTCQB: WGMCF) is pleased to announce that it has received five additional assay results from its Phase-1 drilling campaign on its wholly owned Winston gold project near Helena, Montana.

Highlights Include:

"Five drill holes were collared on two drill pads situated 100 ft. and 200 ft. west of the historic Edna Mine," commented Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold. "These holes were designed to confirm historic drill results and further define the Edna Vein Trend system which we believe extends at least 800 ft. (243 metres) west of the old Edna mine."

Three holes were collared on drill pad #10 located 100 ft. (30 metres) west of the old Edna Mine. All three holes were drilled due south (180 degrees) to intersect northerly dipping veins.

Two holes were collared on drill pad #9, located 100 ft. (30 metres) west of drill pad 10. Both holes were drilled due south (180 degrees).

"These recent intercepts prove there are several veins in this area, including a steeply dipping vein that has the potential to meet our goal of outlining a structure that will average about 17 g/t gold (0.5 opt) over a 4 ft. (1.2 metre) mining width," stated Mr. Nye. "The Historic Edna mine produced ore from both flat veins (20 degree dip) and steep veins (60 degree dip). We believe we are seeing the extension of these vein systems to the west as well as some near vertical mineralized fault zones."

True width of the vein intersections has been difficult to determine since there are numerous sets of veins in close proximity to one another. Many of these veins are associated with fault breccia and fault gouge and it is not possible to determine a proper core angle. Based on what our Geologists have seen underground in the historic Edna adit, there are possibly three sets of mineralized vein structures in the Edna Trend. All of them seem to dip to the north; one at minus 20 degrees, one at minus 60 degrees and the last at minus 80 degrees. More extensive underground exploration will be required to determine which veins will be the most productive.

The Company's Phase 1 program is designed to drill about 4800 ft. (1,463 metres) over 15-to-20 holes using two drill rigs. These holes will target potential high-grade mineralization in the historic past-producing Custer Vein as well as along the Edna Vein Trend. The Company has released results for seven holes to date. Assays are still pending for additional holes. Refer to Press Release dated November 15th 2016 for previously announced results.

Refer to chart below for details of the drill holes discussed in this release.

The Winston Gold Project is central to a historic precious and base metal mining district in which most of the ore was mined from tightly structurally controlled high angle fissure veins and lode/replacement zones. Reports indicate that more than 100,000 ounces of gold was recovered from these underground mines in the late 19th to early 20th century from about 150,000 tons of ore. (Earle, 1964; Schell, 1963).

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The samples were delivered to Norris Labs Inc., in Norris Montana where they were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired two under-explored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunities, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, and the Gold Ridge project, near Willcox, Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Winston Gold

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Winston Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

