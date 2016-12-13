Enjoy Tattoo and Hip Hop with the Artist Babalu Machete & His Partner Kris Kartel

The New York rapper Babalu Machete started out his career in hip hop game since 1979 as a B Boy graffitti artist.

December 13, 2016: Finding a good hip hop and tattoo artist can seem like a blessing. It is really a very unique combination found in Babalu Machete and his partner Kris Kartel. The New York rapper Babalu Machete started out his career in hip hop game since 1979 as a B Boy graffitti artist. He learned how to DJ having every element that has to do with hip hop and now he is a MC.



Babalu Machete is a superb tattooing artist, producer and a talented Hip Hop musician while Kris Kartel is the owner of Kartel Route & Program Director of Hood Heat Radio. They are doing a new project called Tattoos & Hip Hop with the artist Babalu Machete and partner Kris Kartel which is going to rock.



The energy, form, style, and of course lyrics made it a one of kind. Babalu Machete has a unique sound and is well needed in todays Hip Hop genre. Making yourself stand out among millions around the world who have the same interest is not an easy task, but as things progress so does Babalu and also his determination to make a difference in Hip Hop.



Punchy, catchy, aggressive and inspiring new project Tattoos & Hip Hop is the latest reason for underground music fans to sit up and take notice of this forward-thinking rapper and hip hop artist Babalu Machete. Both the artist felt this new project will directly relates to the audience that loves Hip Hop.



The famous tattoo and Hip Hop artist Babalu Machete along with his partner Kris Kartel who is the owner of Kartel Route & Program Director of Hood Heat Radio are doing their new project called Tattoos & Hip Hop.



