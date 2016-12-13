Santa Reindeer Christmas Children's Animal Book Tracy Elman Site Launched

Children's author Tracy Elman has launched a new website covering all of her children's books. Visitors can follow all her latest updates and find every book she has written with links to buy them.

(firmenpresse) - Tracy Elman, the children's author, has launched a new website advertising her books and offering insight into her news and events in the coming months. Visitors can go behind the scenes with informative articles, and find links to all of her books on Amazon, where they can discover more information and click to read previews of each story.



More information can be found at: http://TracyElmanBooks.com.



The site explains that Tracy Elman is an idea strategy and confidence coach, storyteller, narrator and award-winning author. She has been awarded the Excellence eLit Bronze Medal for her 2015 story, Santa's Snowy Adventure, written for ages 7 and under, and the audiobook for Robby's Quest for Seed has also received an award.



In addition to this, Tracy is nominated for the October 2017 EIPPY awards. She herself is a judge for the SAG-AFTRA Awards and has been for three years running, and has published over 21 books on Amazon.



Her site emphasises that Tracy's stories take the reader on a captivating journey while keeping them riveted with every word. Her writing is buoyed by a voice acting career that has seen her voice over 65 recorded characters, including for VO & ADR magazines, newspapers, and radio interviews.



Some of her most popular books include Santa's Snowy Adventure and Robby's Quest for Seed, the first in a storybook series for children. Robby is a Robin who has teamed up with his brother and some other birds, who have decided to fly south to Florida for the winter.



Along the way, the youngest sparrow strays from the flock and lands in the backyard of Hershey, a determined and hungry cat. Tension arises as the reader wonders if the other birds can find the sparrow before it's too late.



In the award-winning Santa's Snowy Adventure, Santa's sleigh gets frozen to the ice and it takes teamwork from the reindeer to help ensure that children all over the world don't miss out on Christmas.





Interested parties can use the new site to find out more about these books and others Tracy has written, and follow along with all the latest updates.





http://www.TracyElmanBooks.com



Tracy Elman

http://www.TracyElmanBooks.com

