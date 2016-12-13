WLA Apparel Co Raises Money For Pet Adoption & Animal Rescue Avoiding Shelters

Wags and Walks has announced a strategic partnership with "Your Doggie Styles" to finding loving homes for dogs. If potential owners can provide a loving home, their hand-picked dogs have the temperament and likelihood to thrive in that loving home.

(firmenpresse) - http://yourdoggiestyles.com. Online Dog Theme Store, "Your Doggie Styles" and the dog rescue organization, Wags and Walks, have announced a strategic partnership to increase funding to finding loving homes for dogs. This unique dog rescue organization, does not select adopters based on how many hours they work or whether they live on a multi-acre property over a condo. Amazing dogs, loving families come in all shapes and sizes. The goal is to find an adopter whose home, family and lifestyle are a perfect fit for a particular dog. This organization has them all, from Labs, Golden Retrievers, Yorkies to lovable mixes.



Brog credits much of Wags and Walks success to the groupsÂÂ core value of choosing good, family-friendly dogs based on temperament rather than breed. Every Wags and Walks dog has been through a thorough temperament evaluationÂÂthe most important of which is the ÂÂLesley TestÂÂ - ÂÂWags and Walks dogs are those that I would feel 100 percent comfortable having in my own home with my three little girls and my own two dogs.ÂÂ Not only is this a way to ensure successful adoptions, but also help spread the word that shelter dogs are the best dogs!



The partnership calls for "Your Doggie Styles" to donate 10% of all sales to Wags and Walks increasing the funding for the dog rescue.



Wags and Walks is different than many other rescues because they do not select dogs based on their size or age or even their breed. They hand-pick their dogs based on temperament and their likelihood to thrive when placed in the proper home. As the daughter of a vet, Chief Dog Lover Leslie Brog, dogs have been a big part of her life since she was a child. While volunteering at local rescues after moving to LA, Lesley quickly became aware of the devastating number of healthy, family-friendly dogs that were being euthanized in the shelters due to lack of space. In 2009, Lesley mustered up the courage to leave her comfortable pharmaceutical sales job and vowed to make as big of a dent as she could in this misconception and resulting shelter overcrowding crisis. Armed with dog-loving, intelligent, loyal volunteers who share LesleyÂÂs can-do attitude, Wags and Walks has quickly become the fastest growing dog rescue organization in Los Angeles. and Adopt, foster and donate.





As part of a long-term strategy, the two companies hope to provided more funding for pet rescue. A happy recipient of Wags and Walks rescue service, Danielle, said, "Ben and I fell in love with a dog through another local rescue in LA. After bringing us in twice for interviews, they turned us away as adopters for no other reason than that we both have full time jobs. Wags and Walks welcomed us with open arms and understood that even though we work we are able to care and love (and live) for our dog. Truthfully we think it was meant to be, as we couldn't imagine our lives without Sage."



Leslie Brog, Chief Dog Lover, said, "We are so excited to have Your Doggie Styles join our efforts in supporting our dedication towards saving dogs from danger and providing them care and the loving homes they deserve.ÂÂ Current and future customers are invited to learn more about the how to contribute by visiting http://yourdoggiestyles.com/.



"Your Doggie Styles" was founded in 2016 and serves the dog industry with pet themed apparel and jewelry. Wags and Walks was founded in 2006 focusing on Pet Rescue and Adoption.



Full details on this unique dog rescue organization can be viewed at http://www.wagsandwalks.org/.





