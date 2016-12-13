Darmankade.ir: The Largest Online Doctor Appointment Booking Website in Iran

Darmankade.ir is the first and largest website in Iran where you can find solution to every health issue in only one stop destination.
(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release:
December 13, 2016: Darmankade.ir is the first and biggest website in Iran where you can find way out to every health problem in only one stop destination. It is a professional pool of doctors. It is a perfect place for doctors with proficient infrastructure according to their requirements and also for the patients as they will have all the essential medical facilities under one roof.
It is a web based doctor appointment booking website where doctors can upload and update all the necessary details like their introduction, experience, expertise, certifications, awards, regional office and patients can search the doctors as per their need. This Iranian ZocDoc website is the first intelligent system of health care delivery for the health of the people of Iran.
The motto of Darmankade is to provide top notch disease testing rooms that are completely equipped and diagnostic services under one place. Doctors can keep their liberty while increasing their earning potential in a healthy work environment. The names of some excellent doctors listed on the website are: Doctor Fatima, a gynecologist, Doctor Mohammad Javad Zehtab specialty knee, ear, nose, Professor of Child Neurology doctor Susan Amir Salari, Doctor Hussein Kachuei neurologist, super-born doctor Kaveh century as pelvic surgery specialist and many more.
Darmankade also include the names like neurologist doctor Khosro Khosravi, Doctor Mohammad Reza Omid Zohor as physical medicine specialist, Doctor Rahimnia as orthopedic specialist, Doctor Afshin Taheriazam for hip surgery, Doctor Asad Moradi as kidney and urinary tract surgical specialist, M. Jannesari Ladany orthopedic specialist doctor, gastroenterologist doctor Mohammed Azizi etc.
About The Company:
Darmankade.ir is the first and biggest online doctor appointment booking website in Iran. Read More visit: https://www.darmankade.ir/
Contact Details:
Author Name: Mohsen Sadr
Company Name: Darmankade
Address: Tehran,Iran
Phone No.: +989124387236
Company Email: Mohsen.saadr(at)gmail.com
###
More information:
http://https://www.darmankade.ir/
Date: 12/13/2016 - 14:40
Language: English
News-ID 512488
Character count: 2334
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Darmankade.ir: The Largest Online Doctor Appointment Booking Website in Iran
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 71
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.875
|Registriert Heute:
|15
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|285
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.