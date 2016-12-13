Rue La La Deploys Snowflake to Personalize Member Experience with Data-Driven Insights

Popular e-commerce site delivers the offers customers want, when they want

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- , the , today announced that , an innovative e-commerce destination known for connecting world-class brands with the next-generation shopper, chose Snowflake to help learn from customer behavior to improve their overall experience.

(1), Rue La La is a Members-only, e-commerce site bringing high-end brands to its more than 16 million Members. With limited quantities of each style, Rue La La evokes an urgency to make quick purchasing decisions before the product is gone.

Rue La La stores structured information in an existing enterprise data warehouse and used another platform to house its big data streams, including email and clickstream activity from its website and mobile app. Rue La La chose Snowflake to unify these two data sources to gain a 360-view of its customers. For example, Rue La La better targets its Members with customized emails that deliver the most relevant content. This new and enhanced perspective helps identify Members' needs and desires to deliver a personalized and engaging experience.

"Processing terabytes of data with the ability to scale our data warehouse up and down, and on demand, was much more challenging with our previous on-premises technology," said Erick Roesch, director of business intelligence and data warehousing at Rue La La. "Snowflake has become not just our analytics platform that empowers us to make data-driven decisions, but a critical component of our everyday operation."

Snowflake is widely integrated throughout Rue La La's business. Marketing teams utilize it to quickly identify the performance of each campaign and fine-tune efforts. Live site visitation and purchasing data allow planners to assess product interest and customize the site to provide each Member their own unique shopping experience.

"Snowflake customers are discovering a new realm of possibilities as they harness insights derived from more and more data," said Bob Muglia, CEO at Snowflake. "We are honored to help Rue La La leverage the power of data to improve the customer experience through personalized marketing."

Snowflake is the only data warehouse built for the cloud. Snowflake delivers the performance, concurrency and simplicity needed to store and analyze all of an organization's data in one location. Snowflake's technology combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Snowflake: Your data, no limits. Find out more at .

Rue La La strives to be the most engaging off-price, online style destination connecting world-class brands with the next generation shopper. Each day, Rue La La Members discover the most desired men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories; home décor and accents; and exclusive destinations and experiences. Rue La La's engaging approach to retail has brought theater and excitement to online shopping, creating a captivating e-commerce destination that strategically supports its brand partners and inspires its Members daily. Rue La La is ranked #8 on Internet Retailer's 2016 Mobile 500 List. Visit us at .

Comments on this PressRelease