IDG's CSO Honors vArmour Customer John Muir Health

2017 CSO50 Award Spotlights the Business Value of IT Security Efforts Implemented by John Muir Health CISO Tom August

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- , the leading data center and cloud security company, today announced that IDG's CSO has honored vArmour customer, John Muir Health as a recipient of a 2017 CSO50 Award. According to CSO, the 50 honorees are selected based on the demonstration of security projects and initiatives that have created outstanding business value and thought leadership for their companies.

The award recognizes the systems implementation by John Muir Health's CISO Tom August at the nationally-recognized health system in the San Francisco East Bay. August established a layered but integrated security approach that included use of vArmour for visibility and control across virtual servers. Once deployed, vArmour's software-based segmentation helped August and his team to quickly identify and investigate potentially suspicious activity in their data center, medical device and desktop network segments. As a result, John Muir Health can now see network, application and user traffic across data center, public cloud and affiliated organization environments; furthermore, the systems in place support efforts necessary to improve security posture for regulatory requirements such as HIPAA, a critical compliance component within any healthcare organization.

"As one of the nation's leading health systems, ensuring that our environments are protected against today's growing threat landscape is critical to our patients' safety and well-being," said August. "The healthcare industry demands innovative security solutions that offer increased visibility and intelligent integration across networks. We are proud of our Network Visibility project and are thrilled to be recognized with a CSO50 for the work."

Launched in 2013, the are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts, and academics. Awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards held on May 1-3, 2017, in Scottsdale, AZ.

"The team at John Muir Health recognizes that an entirely different way of thinking about data center security is necessary given the dramatic changes in IT operations," said Tim Eades, CEO, vArmour. "As a result, Tom August and his team selected proven security technologies, including vArmour's ability to segment and micro-segment traffic across virtual and cloud environments that are built with new IT deployments in mind. It is no surprise to us at all that they were honored with this accolade."

"The stakes have never been higher when it comes to protecting an organization's sensitive data from criminals and breach," said Joan Goodchild, editor-in-chief of CSO. "Security leaders are expected to not only deliver protection, but also to drive business initiatives. Our annual CSO50 awards recognize security projects that not only enhance defense, but that also deliver ROI."

For more information on John Muir Health's systems implementation, feel free to view this video .

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers software-based segmentation and micro-segmentation to protect critical applications and workloads with the industry's first distributed security system. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at .

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit healthcare organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, eastern Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, nearly 6,000 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County's only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, UCSF Health and Stanford Children's Health to expand its capabilities, increase access to services and better serve patients. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties -- neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.

