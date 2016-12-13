AmeraMex International Receives $300,000 Equipment Order

(firmenpresse) - CHICO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- (OTC PINK: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, logging and mining companies, received a $300,000 equipment order for empty container handlers. The equipment will ship this week from inventory to a Southern California customer. This quarter the company has generated approximately $3 million in equipment orders and shipped $1.7 million in rental equipment, signed in late August, to the US Army.

According to CFO Tracie Hannick, the company expects to report revenue in excess of $3 million for the fourth quarter. Additionally, the company's securities attorney has the signed audit and is developing the Form 10 for submission to the SEC in early January.

AmeraMex International, a TRACE certified company, sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and a customer base in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. AmeraMex inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc., Terex Heavy Equipment, Barko Hydraulics, Menzi Muck AG and Genie. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, or .

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio

Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900





