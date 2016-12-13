T5 Data Centers Names Melissa Justice as Director, Business Development to Promote Expansion of T5@Dallas Campus

New Sales and Marketing Executive Confident She Can Capitalize on T5@Dallas' Superior Infrastructure and Capabilities in a Crowded Data Center Market

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- T5 Data Centers (), innovators in providing state-of-the-art, customizable and highly reliable computing support environments, has named Melissa Justice as Director of Business Development for the company's T5(at)Dallas facility. In her new role, Justice will be responsible for promoting the T5(at)Dallas data center's superior infrastructure, interconnectivity capabilities, and top tier facilities management in the competitive Dallas data center market.

Justice brings more than a decade of sales and marketing expertise to the business development role. She sees her role as continuing the success that T5 has established with their existing campus. T5(at)Dallas is a showcase facility among T5's stable of data centers nationwide, providing superior data center capabilities, redundant power, and a hardened infrastructure in a purpose-built, enterprise-grade facility.

"As a Dallas native, I know what a great place the Plano submarket in Dallas/Fort Worth market is for businesses," said Justice. "We have a strong economic climate with a superior talent pool, low energy costs, and a great quality of life. As more Fortune 500 companies consider Dallas for relocation or expansion, we want them to know T5(at)Dallas is here with superior data center services that can grow with their needs."

"Melissa is a great addition to our business development team," said Aaron Wangenheim, Chief Operating Officer of T5 Data Centers. "The Dallas data center market continues to be a robust destination for enterprise users, and we're excited to have Melissa promoting T5's market differentiators, such as our robust structure, reliable infrastructure and professional operations team. T5(at)Dallas is poised for growth and we are confident that Melissa can help us reach our expansion goals."

For more information about T5(at)Dallas and T5's other retail colocation and data center services, visit .

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide an "always on" computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, and Chicago with new projects announced in New York, and Colorado. All of T5's data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

