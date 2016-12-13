Add Some Pop to Your Party

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- (Family Features) No matter the occasion, every celebration is better with snacks. Whether you're hosting game day with the guys, catching up with girlfriends, gathering for family movie night or inviting your kids' friends over for a grade school sleepover, you can't go wrong with popcorn treats.

Popcorn is the perfect partner for a broad span of flavors, especially when they're sweet or salty -- or both. You can make each mouthwatering bite pop even more by adding texture with crunchy nuts or silky melted chocolate.

Even if you simply serve plain popcorn to your guests, you can feel good about serving healthy, whole grain, freshly popped popcorn, which is naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO and gluten free.

Find more ways to pop up more fun for your next party at .

Caramel-Nut Popcorn Crunch

Yield: 20 pieces

Heat oven to 225 F. Spray 15-by-10-inch baking sheet with nonstick spray.

In large bowl, mix popcorn and almonds.

In medium saucepan, combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup. Over low heat, stir mixture until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to high and boil 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla, almond extract and baking soda.

Pour over popcorn and almonds, immediately stirring gently to coat. Pour mixture onto prepared baking sheet, spreading evenly.

Bake 1 hour. Cool completely. Break into pieces and store in airtight container.

Maple Bacon Popcorn Mix

Yield: 2 quarts

Heat oven to 400 F.

Line jelly roll pan with foil. Place wire rack in pan. Arrange bacon in single layer on rack. Bake 15 minutes, or until ends of bacon start to curl. Remove and reserve 2 tablespoons bacon drippings. Brush bacon with 2 tablespoons maple syrup; bake 15 minutes until browned. Cool then coarsely chop bacon.

In large bowl, combine popcorn, pecans and cranberries.

Combine butter, black pepper, maple extract, remaining maple syrup and reserved bacon drippings. Cook over low heat until butter is melted. Drizzle over popcorn mixture and mix thoroughly.

Spread popcorn mixture in jelly roll or roasting pan. Bake 5 minutes. Toss in bacon pieces. Serve warm.

Poppy Chow



Yield: 2 quarts

Place popcorn in large bowl; set aside.

In microwave safe bowl, combine butter, peanut butter and chocolate chips. Microwave 2 minutes; stir until smooth.

Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn and stir until well coated. Sprinkle confectioners' sugar over popcorn and stir until coated.

Cool to room temperature before serving. Store in airtight container, refrigerated, up to 24 hours.

English Toffee Popcorn Bars

Yield: 20 bars

Heat oven to 200 F.

In large bowl, combine popcorn, peanuts and toasted coconut. Cover bottom of buttered 15 1/2-by-10 1/2-by-1-inch jelly roll pan with half of the popcorn mixture. Keep filled pan and remaining popcorn mixture warm in oven.

To make toffee: In heavy 2-quart saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add sugar and blend well.

Continue to cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture reaches full boil. Add water and corn syrup; mix well.

Wash down sides of pan with pastry brush dipped in water to remove any sugar granules.

Cook and stir over low heat until mixture reaches soft-crack stage on candy thermometer (280 F). Immediately pour mixture over warm popcorn in jelly-roll pan, making certain all popcorn is covered. Quickly spread and press remaining popcorn mixture into hot toffee. Set aside to cool.

For topping, melt chocolate and shortening over low heat. Spread over popcorn mixture, making certain any loose pieces are held in place.

Cool. Cut into bars. If bars will not be served immediately, wrap in plastic wrap for storage.

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

Image Available:

Michael French



1-888-824-3337





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3090765



PressRelease by

The Popcorn Board

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 14:21

Language: English

News-ID 512552

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Popcorn Board

Stadt: MISSION, KS





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease