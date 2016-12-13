Lincoln Mining Reports on Current Pine Grove Drill Program & Director Resignation

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- Paul Saxton, President of Lincoln Mining Corporation ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LMG) reports that 14 reverse-circulation drill holes (6,962.5 feet or 2,132.6 metres) were completed on the Pine Grove property in Lyon County, Nevada. The resource expansion drill program was conducted on the Wilson patented claims. Goldcliff Resource Corporation, which is earning in to a 40% interest in the Pine Grove project, funded the drill program designed to extend mineralization from the last line of drilling to the northern boundary of the patented claims. Lincoln's technical personnel managed the recent drill program.

Thirteen vertical reverse-circulation drill holes were completed in two fences and an additional angle hole was drilled near the southern boundary of the patented claims block for required geochemical information. The first fence of holes stepped out 100 feet beyond the northern limit of previous drilling and the second fence stepped out a further 100 feet to the northern edge of the patented claims boundary. The Wilson patented claims are surrounded by located claims which are also part of the Pine Grove joint venture. All holes intersected favorable granodiorite host rock which is a host rock for mineralization at Pine Grove, including some zones with conspicuous iron oxides. All assays are pending.

Jeffrey Wilson, Vice President of Exploration of Lincoln Mining Corporation, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has reviewed the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Lincoln also announces that Robert (Bob) Schafer has stepped down as a Director of Lincoln Mining Corporation. Bob will remain as an advisor to the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Schafer for his contribution in guiding the Company over the last number of years. We wish Bob the very best in his future endeavours.

Lincoln Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company with two projects in various stages of exploration and development, which include the advanced stage Pine Grove gold property in Nevada and the pre-development stage Oro Cruz gold property in California. In the United States, the Company operates under Lincoln Gold US Corp. and Lincoln Resource Group Corp., both are Nevada corporations.

