The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- The Board of Directors of The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE: APB) has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share of ordinary income. The dividend is payable on January 6, 2017, to shareholders of record on December 23, 2016.
This dividend is to be paid in cash, except in the case of shareholders who have elected to participate in the dividend reinvestment plan.
About The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc.:
The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APB." The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities in the Asia Pacific countries (excluding Japan). The Fund is managed by Value Partners Hong Kong Limited. For further information on The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc., please call our toll free line at 1-888-4-ASIA-PAC (1-888-427-4272) or visit .
