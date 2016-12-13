Waterproof Electrical Connectors

Specializing in design high-performance industrial connectors and passed the identifications: UL,CCC,CE and also with more than dozens of patents and international certifications, Cnlinko is in a leading position in industrial connector field.

(firmenpresse) -



Rubber Molded Connector with Integral Gripper is a waterproof electrical connector specifically developed for the sewer and waste water industries. It truly is a variation in the typical Rubber Molded waterproof electrical connector variety but incorporates a grippable serration enabling for handling and unplugging in slippery and wet circumstances.



Rubber Molded Series generally consists of an in-line female neoprene connector mated to a glass reinforced epoxy (XS) bulkhead connector. Numerous sizes are accessible ranging from single make contact with connectors up through 12 speak to connectors. Most are offered with pins and sockets reversed to help avoid mismating of connectors, which otherwise appear identical. This also allows for socket kind contacts within a connector exactly where there's a possibility of a "power-on" predicament. A lot of in the bulkhead kind connectors are accessible in 316 Stainless Steel, and can also be manufactured of any on the exotic metals. Male in-line connectors round out the series permitting for in-line mated sets not requiring bulkhead penetration. Also, the WOC (with out cable) sort connectors let for field installation within the event that a connector is damaged when at sea and requirements replacing, or for long cable lengths that make cable transportation cost prohibitive.



The time proven Rubber Molded Series is one particular of our most economical lines and has been used on all varieties of underwater instrumentation which includes: underwater lighting, communications, ROV's, thermistor arrays, hydrophone arrays, and all types of sonar systems. The contacts are gold plated per ASTM-B-488 and the series is rated up to 20,000 psi inside a mated condition. These connectors have a longer track record within the subsea market than any other people dating back for the 1950's.



Key Features



4 connector sizes



Up to 12 contacts



Up to 20,000 psi





Up to 600 VDC (on normal cable)



Up to 300 amps



Neoprene, Glass Reinforced Epoxy, Stainless Steel, Delrin® (DuPont trademark for Resin)



SO cable as normal



Typical makes use of; Lights, cameras, swimming pool lighting & ROV's



Key Attributes



Easy mate and demate even with wet and contaminated hands



Small in size



Inexpensive



Ideally suited for the sewer and water treatment industries



Various sizes available from single speak to as much as 12 contacts



Available with pins and sockets reversed to avoid mismating



DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS



Max working pressure 20,000psi (mated)



Temperature rating as much as 60°



Voltage rating 600 VDC - speak to factory for higher voltage requirements



Current rating - dependent upon cable requirements



APPLICATIONS



Sewer inspection



Underwater lighting



Communications



ROV's



Thermistor arrays



Hydrophone arrays



All kinds of sonar systems





More information:

http://www.cnlinko.com



PressRelease by

usb connector

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/13/2016 - 16:33

Language: English

News-ID 512575

Character count: 3535

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: usb connector



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 93



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease