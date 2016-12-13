       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Statement by Minister Joly on the Birthday of His Highness The Aga Khan

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- It is a pleasure to extend birthday wishes to His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, Imam and spiritual leader of the world's Shia Ismaili Muslims.

For more than 50 years, the Aga Khan has devoted himself to the spiritual and worldly progress of Ismailis everywhere. As Minister responsible for multiculturalism, I had the distinct pleasure of meeting his Highness earlier this year. I thanked him for his passionate advocacy of peace, compassion and pluralism. He has helped build bridges across religious and ethnic divides around the world.

His Highness is also an inspiration to our country, as he was in 2010. He led the creation of the Aga Khan Museum and the world's sixth Ismaili Centre, both opened in Toronto in fall 2014.

The Aga Khan's global humanitarian efforts-including those undertaken through the Aga Khan Foundation Canada-have had a lasting impact on the developing world, bringing improved health, education and rural development to some of the most vulnerable communities in Africa and Asia.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I thank His Highness for all he has done to help those in need, and join with Canada's Ismaili community in wishing him a very happy birthday. Khushali Mubarak!

