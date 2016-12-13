Long Island Opticians Now Offering Designer Fashion and Prescription Eyewear

Long Island Opticians has been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of high-end quality fashion and prescription eyewear. More information can be found at http://www.liopticians.com/.

(firmenpresse) - Long Island Opticians, a high-end prescription and fashion eyewear center operating out of Long Island, NY, has today been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of premium quality eyewear.



Long Island Opticians has been operating in the high-end prescription eyewear and eyeglass repair market for 32 years and competes against notable businesses such as Ray Ban and Oakley. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by providing their customers with many high-end brand eyeglasses and sunglasses as well as repair services.



Barry Santini, Long Island Opticians' owner, spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.



ÂÂWhen Long Island Opticians was founded, it was made abundantly clear that we wanted to be the kind of company that was known as the go-to place for your designer eyewear needs. One of the biggest challenges we faced was the overwhelming competition in the market. Fortunately with some good people behind us, the multiple brands that we offer our clients as well as the many skilled opticians ready to assist our customers with fit, fashion, and repair, we were able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride.ÂÂ



Barry Santini also mentioned Long Island Opticians' future plans involve increasing the amount of premium eyewear brands they offer their clients. It's the hope of the company that they will continue to serve their clients at a level beyond the increasing competition.



Long Island Opticians plans to maintain its position at the forefront of [Long Island Eyewear](http://www.liopticians.com/) providers for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.



More information on Long Island Opticians can be found at their website: http://www.liopticians.com/.





