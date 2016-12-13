Elliott Tasmania Commercial Cleaning Carpet Window Office Experts Site Launched

The popular commercial cleaning service North West Cleaning, providing free estimates at 0455-610-468, launched a new website detailing its comprehensive and industry leading range of office, window, floor and carpet cleaning solutions available for businesses, retail stores and industries in the North West of Tasmania.

(firmenpresse) - The renowned North West Cleaning has announced the launch of a new website detailing its trusted, advanced and complete range of commercial cleaning services to ensure a pristine work environment for business owners in the North West of Tasmania, namely; Burnie - Somerset, Wynyard, Penguin, Ulverston, and Devonport areas.



More information is available at [http://northwest-cleaning.com.au](http://northwest-cleaning.com.au/).



The North West Cleaning is an acclaimed and professional commercial cleaning service based in Elliot, Tasmania, providing the most reliable, complete and state of the art commercial cleaning solutions for businesses, retail stores, industry, shipping & mining sites or government facilities across the North West of Tasmania.



The business announced the launch of a new website detailing its comprehensive and trusted range of cleaning services, from full-service commercial office, retail or industrial cleaning to improve the atmosphere of an establishment and project a pristine image to customers while impacting employee happiness and productivity to interior/exterior window washing, floor finishing and carpet or upholstery cleaning.



The new website also provides extensive information on the state of the art equipment used by the certified North West cleaning professionals, including an advanced Ionic window reach and wash pure water window cleaning system which is the only one of its kind in the region, new Rocket XP backpack vacuum cleaners or industry leading deep and steam cleaning technology, to ensure superior results in a more timely, affordable and stress-free manner.



Free quotes on all its professional commercial cleaning services and more information on its experienced and certified staff, unique state of the art equipment and proven track record helping businesses, industries, government facilities or retail stores ensure a pristine and welcoming atmosphere for employees, visitors or clients can be requested at 0455 610 468 or through the website link provided above along with multiple client testimonials.





The North West Cleaning explains that ÂÂfrom impressing and increasing clientele to maximizing the productivity of employees, a pristine work environment can be a key factor in the success and growth of a businesses. ThatÂÂs why many of northwest TasmaniaÂÂs business community settle for nothing less than the North West Cleaning standard.



"We strive for excellence and treat every business like itÂÂs our own.ÂÂ





More information:

http://www.northwest-cleaning.com.au



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

North West Cleaning

http://www.northwest-cleaning.com.au

PressRelease by

North West Cleaning

Requests:

0 455 610 468

Date: 12/13/2016 - 17:06

Language: English

News-ID 512584

Character count: 2905

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: North West Cleaning

Ansprechpartner: Louise Muddle

Stadt: Elliott, Tasmania

Telefon: 0 455 610 468



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 13/12/2016



Number of hits: 81



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease