Puppet Announces Puppet Enterprise 2016.5, Bringing High Availability to Enterprise DevOps

Puppet Enterprise 2016.5 Automates High Availability to Ensure Puppet Runs Even When the Underlying Infrastructure Doesn't

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- , the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced the availability of Puppet Enterprise 2016.5. Today, software can be the difference between wild success or abject failure for a business. Organizations that understand this reality are increasingly turning to Puppet Enterprise to help them deliver great software to their customers faster. Because Puppet manages mission critical technology for thousands of companies in some of the largest data centers around the world, Puppet is introducing automated high availability capabilities for Puppet Enterprise to ensure customers can manage this critical infrastructure and software even during outages.

"In the past year, there's been a large increase in the number of enterprises making strategic, organization-wide investments in Puppet Enterprise as the foundation for their DevOps practices," said Jamie Hull, VP of product at Puppet. "As these organizations increasingly rely on Puppet Enterprise to manage their mission critical technology, they need assurance that even in the event of outages, Puppet Enterprise will always be available. With Puppet Enterprise 2016.5 we're eliminating the need for manual intervention in disaster recovery and failover processes, so Puppet Enterprise is always on, even if there's an outage on the infrastructure you use to run Puppet."

With Puppet Enterprise 2016.5, customers have a simple, out-of-the-box, automated failover workflow. And because Puppet Enterprise can automatically detect when a problem affects the Puppet master, no manual intervention is required for disaster recovery or failover processes.

With Puppet Enterprise 2016.5, when a failure is detected on the Puppet master, whether due to a network outage, hardware failure or other problem, Puppet Enterprise will automatically fail over to a replica Puppet master provisioned in the same data center. Should the primary master fail, the replica will automatically take over to ensure that Puppet continues to orchestrate deployments and enforce the desired configurations, ensuring continual compliance for critical applications and infrastructure.

Puppet Enterprise 2016.5 is available today.

Puppet is driving the movement to a world of unconstrained software change. Its revolutionary platform is the industry standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us. More than 33,000 companies -- including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 -- use Puppet's open source and commercial solutions to adopt DevOps practices, achieve situational awareness and drive software change with confidence. Based in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with more than 470 employees around the world. Learn more at .

